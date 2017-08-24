N&C Enterprises Ltd gains from Applegreen’s fuel supply

With 25 years’ experience in the fuel supply and distribution industry, Applegreen has signed up its latest fuel partnership with N&C Enterprises Ltd.

Award winning N&C, headquartered in Kilmeague, Naas, County Kildare, was established in the 1940’s by the Gavin family business. It focuses on manufacturing and supplying products such as landscaping stone, pebble dashing and dry mortar products such as concrete mixes. The company operates a 24-hour nationwide delivery service provided by its own modern fleet of trucks.

The new deal with Applegreen includes the installation of a brand new, state-of-the-art 35,000 litre fuel tank, so that N&C’s vehicles can now conveniently refill with Diesel, AdBlue or MGO with Applegreen’s LowFuelcard. With Applegreen’s joint acquisition of a fuel terminal in Dublin Port, it can now offer its customer’s bulk fuel supplies at the most competitive prices in the market.

Commenting on the new contract, Adrian Giffney Account Manager at Applegreen said: “I am delighted that we partnered with such an innovative, forward thinking company which understands the many commercial benefits of using the Applegreen Bulk Fuel solution.”

“Our fuelling equipment meets all safety and environmental standards, combined with our 100% traceable fuels so that our customers can have peace of mind knowing that its fleet can refuel safely and securely,” he added.