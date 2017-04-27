MyReturns.ie – New easy, safe solution from Deadline Couriers

As over 40% of all online fashion purchases are returned, customers and retailers can benefit from a new service – MyReturns.ie from Deadline Couriers. The launch of MyReturns.ie is further expansion of Deadline Couriers. Last month the company announced their intention to create an additional 80 jobs in their Dublin headquarters within the next two years.

In explaining what the new parcel returns service is all about, Stephen McCann, CEO of Deadline, said: “We began to develop MyReturns.ie on the understanding that our e-commerce customers wanted a specific service for their returns and we trialled it with several online retail outlets over the last 6 months. We are launching initially to the greater Dublin area and we will be rolling out the service countrywide within the next six months.”

The behaviour and motivations of online shoppers are different compared to main street shoppers. Rather than go into a store to try on a garment, they have the garments come to them. Online shoppers commonly buy multiple jeans, shoes, shirts, dresses, etc. They “buy” with the intention of deciding from the comfort of their own home, choose one, then send back the ones they don’t want. Research and industry figures shows that up to 40% of all online fashion purchases are returned. Recent surveys and studies have found that over 85% of consumers want a convenient returns policy, with about 55% seeking the most affordable return shipping option. In the UK, research found that 60% of online customers won’t purchase clothing online if a retailer does not offer free returns.

“We conducted extensive research and decided to pilot MyReturns.ie before officially launching. During the initial 6-month pilot phase, over 14,000 returns were made on MyReturns.ie. It has been a huge success and we are delighted with the response, not just from the people who have used the service, but also those retailers who have availed of MyReturns.ie.

The MyReturns.ie service allows anyone to return their unwanted online purchases without having to leave their home, office or indeed anywhere they wish the item to be collected from. “We live in a society where people don’t have time for additional mundane tasks. MyReturns.ie is designed for people who are too busy to take time out to queue at the post office or convenience store to make their returns. It takes the hassle out of returning an item or waiting all day at home for a collector to arrive. It allows you to choose the most convenient time and location to have one of our couriers come and collect the item from you – often at the expense of the company you bought it from,” added Stephen.

“Several top fashion brands have already gone live with MyReturns.ie for their Irish customers, using the service as a means of allowing their customers to quickly return items that perhaps don’t fit or aren’t the correct colour – at no charge. We are delighted that so many top fashion brands have put their trust in us to provide a first-class service to their loyal customers which is something we take pride in anyway.”