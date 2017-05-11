Multimodal celebrates tenth year as record number of visitors attend

Multimodal celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, welcoming a record 9,449 supply chain professionals and 325 exhibitors to the NEC in Birmingham, UK, its biggest show to date.

The three-day, free-to-attend exhibition also had its best-attended educational programme this year, with standing room only for many of the sessions.

Eighty-two industry experts took to the stage to share insight and advice on topics ranging from Amazon’s logistics model, rail freight opportunities, and briefings on Brexit, to container weighing rules, city logistics, improving air cargo performance, and raising professional driving standards.

“The UK and Ireland’s premiere logistics and transport show continues to grow from strength-to-strength with more opportunities than ever before to network, source new business opportunities, and learn from the experts,” said Robert Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events.

“Leading logistics suppliers and buyers have already expressed interest in our 2018 exhibition, and we are looking forward to another great show.”

This year included leading companies from across the logistics supply chain, including Peel Ports Group, Network Rail, DB Schenker, Wincanton and Heathrow Airport taking part in the workshop and seminar programme.

Exhibitors included Agility, Maritime Transport Ltd, DACHSER, Malcolm Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Port of Dover, CMA CGM Group, Port of Antwerp, Yusen Logistics and Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Next year’s Multimodal will take place between 1st – 3rd of May 2018 at the Birmingham NEC.