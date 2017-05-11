Multimodal celebrates tenth year as record number of visitors attend

May 11, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Multimodal celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, welcoming a record 9,449 supply chain professionals and 325 exhibitors to the NEC in Birmingham, UK, its biggest show to date.
The three-day, free-to-attend exhibition also had its best-attended educational programme this year, with standing room only for many of the sessions.
Eighty-two industry experts took to the stage to share insight and advice on topics ranging from Amazon’s logistics model, rail freight opportunities, and briefings on Brexit, to container weighing rules, city logistics, improving air cargo performance, and raising professional driving standards.
“The UK and Ireland’s premiere logistics and transport show continues to grow from strength-to-strength with more opportunities than ever before to network, source new business opportunities, and learn from the experts,” said Robert Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events.
“Leading logistics suppliers and buyers have already expressed interest in our 2018 exhibition, and we are looking forward to another great show.”
This year included leading companies from across the logistics supply chain, including Peel Ports Group, Network Rail, DB Schenker, Wincanton and Heathrow Airport taking part in the workshop and seminar programme.
Exhibitors included Agility, Maritime Transport Ltd, DACHSER, Malcolm Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Port of Dover, CMA CGM Group, Port of Antwerp, Yusen Logistics and Mediterranean Shipping Company.
Next year’s Multimodal will take place between 1st – 3rd of May 2018 at the Birmingham NEC.
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...