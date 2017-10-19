Montracon celebrates 40th Anniversary

Oct 19, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Trailer and bodybuilders Montracon, which has a manufacturing facility in Mallusk, Northern Ireland, celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a successful open day at its Carr Hill, Doncaster plant in South Yorkshire, England. “It gave all our customers and suppliers a great opportunity to view our products and our factory site. With in excess of 250 people on the day, from owner drivers to blue chip logistic providers, hauliers and supermarket distributors, it certainly made for a great day,” explained Dean Ridgill, Marketing Manager at Montracon.
“There was a large vehicle display on the factory compound exhibiting probably the largest product range offered from any European trailer manufacturer. In addition, we also hosted a mini-trade fair, where a large number of our key supply chain suppliers were able to showcase new and exciting products currently being offered on Montracon trailers.”
“In addition, factory tours were conducted throughout the day where visitors were able to see first-hand the £4.5m investment made in Doncaster with our new shot blast and paint plant facility. Visitors also witnessed improvements we have introduced ensuring Montracon continues to improve production efficiency, maintain steady growth, along with introducing improved health and safety standards and reducing our impact on the environment.”
“This investment has also been driven by the need to continually re-map production flows and flexibility to match the still increasing model offering and rising demand across the complete Montracon range, both in improving our quality and reducing our lead times,” concluded Dean.
