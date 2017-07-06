Mixed reaction to investment for Northern Ireland

Recent announcements relating to the new British Government’s additional funding for various infrastructure projects have received a mixed reaction from various stakeholders, namely the Freight Transport Association (NI) and London-based global delivery experts Fastlane International.

The additional £400m infrastructure funding for Northern Ireland as part of the Government’s deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) represents a great opportunity to upgrade the strategic road network, according to the Freight Transport Association (FTA).

The agreement specifically referenced Belfast’s York Street Interchange – a £165m redevelopment project on which FTA has spent years lobbying local politicians. Currently, the junction is a serious bottleneck, delaying freight journeys to Belfast city centre and the port. FTA says work must start as soon as possible and is confident that the additional money will ease the financial burden of the scheme, bringing forward the start date for works to commence.

Seamus Leheny, FTA Policy and Membership Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “FTA was the only transport body to give evidence to the 2015 Public Inquiry in favour of the York Street Interchange scheme and has consistently lobbied politicians to support redevelopment of the interchange. The additional investment will be a huge boost at a time of great uncertainty for the freight industry. Upgrades are needed to much of Northern Ireland’s strategic road network to improve journey times and deliver economic and social benefits. This money has the potential to make a real impact on the Northern Irish economy, and our trading relationships with Great Britain and the rest of Europe.”

The York Street Interchange redevelopment is expected to take three years and FTA has already engaged with TransportNI to assist in planning a temporary traffic management strategy to be implemented while the work is taking place.

“Investment in Northern Ireland’s strategic road network is crucial to support industry, attract inward investment and facilitate growth. With Brexit negotiations underway and uncertainty over the Irish Border, this is good news for the freight industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, the £1bn “bung” the DUP receives for supporting the Conservative Government is superficially good news for Northern Ireland’s exporters and freight businesses, according to global parcel broker Fastlane International. But it warns the DUP’s hard-line Brexit stance could ultimately harm Cross-Border trade.

The controversial £1bn deal between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Theresa May’s Conservative Government may look like good news for Northern Ireland’s transport operators and export businesses; but it’s potentially a poisoned chalice, warns the London-based global delivery experts Fastlane International.

The £1bn promised to the DUP for infrastructure investment is widely represented in the British press as a ‘bung’ for the DUP’s support of the Government, following the hung-parliament result of the UK General Election. However, Northern Ireland needs infrastructure improvements badly, acknowledges Fastlane’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks MILT.

“Logistics companies serving Northern Ireland have long had to cope with notorious bottlenecks such as Belfast’s York Street junction. The new deal specifically mentions £200 million for two years to pay for York Street’s planned Interchange and other projects. But businesses could pay a heavy price for this investment. The £1bn is likely to be fool’s gold as the DUP deal will make a hard Brexit more likely, damaging many business prospects,” said David.

“On the surface this is a great deal. The money could improve links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (ROI). Plans for the A5 to be dualled all the way ‘till it meets the N2 were first announced a decade ago, and the ROI was to have paid £400m towards the project. However, Ireland’s “Celtic Tiger” economy ceased to roar in the recession and the funding was shelved. Now the DUP is eager to press ahead with plans to dual parts of the A5 and A6, as well as create a new transport hub for Belfast and bypasses for Ballynahinch and Enniskillen.”

But David warned: “The DUP is an avowedly Eurosceptic party, and it will undoubtedly support the Conservative’s more hard-line Brexit strategy; in opposition to a UK parliament increasingly pushing for a softer Brexit approach.”

“The more the DUP and Conservatives maintain their opposition to the Single Market and the Customs Union the more likely it will be that EU border checks will be introduced between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – negating much of the promised infrastructure improvements and taking cross border trade back to the bad old days. Northern Ireland’s exporters will face also new tariffs and delays shipping to the EU following a hard Brexit deal, in common with the rest of UK businesses.”