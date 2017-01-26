Ministers host All-Island dialogues on Brexit and implications for Transport & Tourism

Well attended sessions under the theme ‘All-Island Sectoral Dialogues’ hosted by the Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport Shane Ross T.D. and Minister of State for Tourism & Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD, discussed Brexit implications on Transport & Logistics and Tourism & Hospitality.

Speaking at the event in the Crowne Plaza, Dundalk, Minister Ross said: “Both transport and tourism are central to the economic and social fabric of the Island of Ireland and my aim is to minimise any negative impacts on society and to look for positive opportunities arising from the UK exit. My objective in holding the All-Island Dialogue was to get viewpoints from stakeholders on the island of Ireland on how the UK decision will affect them and what can be done by both industry and by Government to mitigate these adverse effects.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech last week gave some clarity as to the objectives of the UK in going into the EU negotiations. The Prime Minister highlighted the closeness of the relationship between Britain and Ireland and was explicit that her priorities include maintaining the common travel area and avoiding a return to a hard border with Northern Ireland. The challenge for us all is to see how this can be achieved.”

Minister of State O’Donovan added that “the day was a great opportunity to hear the voices of the people and organisations affected by the outcome of the UK vote, both directly and through their representative groups. It was also an opportunity to map the challenges presented by Brexit and how they might impact on tourism and hospitality providers across the Island of Ireland.”

Representatives of organisations from North and South across all areas of transport and tourism and from civic society were invited and the Minister hosted over 100 attendees at each Dialogue.

The Dialogues are part of the Government’s preparations for the UK exit. The All-Island Civic Dialogue process has been expanded to include 14 sectoral events before the next plenary session of the All-Island Civic Dialogue on 17 February.

The work of Civic Dialogue process to date has reaffirmed the priority issues identified by the Government. These are:

o Minimising impact on trade and the economy

o Protecting the Northern Ireland Peace Process

o Maintaining the Common Travel Area

o Influencing the future of the European Union

Protecting the border arrangement is key, according to FTA Ireland General Manager Aidan Flynn who attended the meeting and stressed the importance of free movement between the two countries and ensuring trade continues unhindered.

“The concern is that the task at hand is much bigger than everyone thinks to achieve everything within the two-year timeframe after Article 50 is triggered, especially with Ireland’s geographical issue. FTA Ireland members are heartened that Ireland has been consistently high on the agenda as part of Theresa May and the UK Government’s Brexit deliberations. It is absolutely vital for the stability of the region and the retention of commitments under the Good Friday agreement that there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic and it’s good to see that both the Irish and UK Governments are committed to this,” he said.

Aidan added that FTA Ireland would call on the Irish Government to actively make representation to its European colleagues on the issue. “The island of Ireland has always been on the periphery of Europe, but we are now even more isolated. As an island that boasts fewer than five million habitants, we are massively reliant on the UK as a trading partner but also for access to the European Market and vice versa. It is incumbent on the Irish Government to not take anything for granted in these negotiations and to make sure our voice is heard,” he said.