Mike Kelly Commercials (Galway) – Scania Aftermarket Specialists

Jun 08, 2017
With decades of experience and expertise maintaining Scania trucks and buses, Mike Kelly Commercials, Doughiska, Galway has been officially appointed as service and parts agents for the Swedish brand. This appointment, authorised by national importers Westward Scania, ensures that Scania customers in the regions north and south of Galway will be well looked after by Mike and his staff.
To mark Mike Kelly Commercials becoming part of Scania’s Aftersales programme, a most successful open weekend was held at its Merlin Park Road facility, with management and staff meeting and greeting customers and showing them around the workshops. In addition, Westward Scania provided three versions of the new award winning Scania S-series for demonstration drives which drew keen interest.
Mike Kelly Commercials offers full maintenance and repair services for trucks, buses and vans. “From CVRT and mandatory RSA inspections to regular servicing and maintenance, our fully qualified and dedicated team can maintain, service or repair your vehicle quickly and safely,” advised Mike. The company also provides a 24-hour Breakdown Service and stocks a large selection of Scania parts and specialises in Scania diagnostics.
