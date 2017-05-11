Merits & Potential of Natural Gas Powered Commercial Vehicles heralded at Green Fleet Management Conference

All elements required to introduce a viable green fuel alternative for commercial vehicles are coming to fruition as heralded at the Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday 9 May. More than 160 delegates heard that the service network infrastructure is being implemented and funding is available towards the purchase of Natural Gas powered vehicles and also for the investment required for the fuel pumping stations.



Chaired by Alan Nolan, Director General at the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) he said the event is timely as these are challenging times for the Irish road transport industry and that the event was about listening and learning all about how important alternative fuels are for us all. “Ireland has to cut its CO2 emissions by 2020, and we know that this target will not be met,” he said, adding that agriculture and road transport are the biggest offenders. “The motor sector has to be the greatest champion of the green economy. We have to take the lead as the future depends on us being the most environmental of all.”

With the expected public and private investment supported by the European Union, Dan FitzPatrick, Commercialisation Manager, Gas Network Ireland has set a 10 year objective to have 1,000 HGVs and 1,000 buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on the road within the next few years. 14 fast fill stations will be in operation over that time period, spread around the country, with public access. By the end of 2017, facilities in Dublin Port and Cashel, County Tipperary will be in service.



He praised the ongoing R&D by leading manufacturers in the sector such as Iveco and Scania and mentioned that ultimately renewable Natural Gas is the best option for a lower carbon footprint. To support early adopters, there is €700,000 available from the Natural Gas Vehicle Fund, on a first come, first serve basis. To summarise Dan’s presentation, he pointed towards the many benefits of CNG in that it is cheaper, cleaner, and will soon be available on pump, while gas powered vehicles are available and reliable today.



Martin Flach, Alternative Fuel Director at Iveco Ltd, chronicled the history of various fuels usage over the centuries and noted that while Natural Gas is not new technology, advances have been made in reducing emissions, road noise and is cost saving with field tests to support the figures.



From an operational viewpoint, Brian Lyons, Operations Director at Clean Ireland Recycling, a leading waste management company in the Mid-West presented the firm’s motivations behind the adaptation of Natural Gas, outlining the experiences to date and the positive expectations for the future. Clean Ireland Recycling will have its own filling station in operation soon.



A European perspective was delivered by Juan Àlvarez Santana, Machinery Department, FCC Environmental Services, Madrid who explained that CNG power has been used by the company in association with Iveco since 1995. The multi-faceted Spanish operation which generated a turnover of €6 billion last year runs hundreds of CNG trucks in their fleet. It has 12 CNG stations across Spain and 1 in the US. The next phase of its ongoing investment in this low emission mission is with electric CNG hybrids for urban applications.



Keynote speaker Sean Kyne TD., Minister of State for Natural Resources, who has a family background in transport, encouraged and praised those involved in environmental projects like this presented at the Conference.