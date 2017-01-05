Mercedes-Benz Unimog – Special Missions – A piece of cake in the Black Forest!

Jan 05, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
In preparation for the beginning of the winter sport season, the Special Trucks division at Mercedes-Benz has loaned a Unimog U 4000 with a seven-seater double cab to the mountain rescue services in Baden-Württemberg. With it, the mountain rescue crews have the possibility to put the Unimog extreme off-roader concept to the test on the Feldberg mountain in the Upper Black Forest region.
Karsten Fuchs, Head of Sales in Germany for Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, who handed over the key commented: “The first 50 years of the Unimog history were linked with the town of Gaggenau and thus the vehicle wasn’t just born in the Black Forest, but it was also put through its paces on a daily basis in the harsh agricultural and forestry tasks of the area. In this respect, we at Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks are particularly pleased to be able to lend a helping hand to the volunteers of the Black Forest mountain rescue service in the form of this world-renowned vehicle, which has proved itself in the toughest of off-road terrain.”
Upon receiving the Unimog U 4000, the Managing Director of the Baden-Württemberg mountain rescue service, Lutz Scherer, noted: “Emergency operations in difficult terrain are always particularly challenging for the rescue services and their materials. We are therefore very grateful that Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is providing us with this Unimog. The vehicle is absolutely perfect for our specific requirements and it will help us to help victims in a much more appropriate way.”
