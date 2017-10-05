Mercedes-Benz, Schmitz Cargobull & Ford Ireland inducted to the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame

Fleet Transport magazine, in marking landmark periods in the history of the commercial vehicle industry inducts individuals or companies into the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame. At the 11th annual Fleet Transport Awards Gala Banquet on 28 September, three companies that have made a big impact on the commercial vehicle industry were honoured at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin.

The first presentation on this occasion was to Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles which has now recorded five decades in Ireland. Motor Distributors Limited (MDL), the company that represents the three-pointed-star brand in Ireland has made great progress over the years, culminating in the recent opening of MUTEC’s new Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Sales Centre on the Naas Road in Dublin. Fergus Conheady, Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles in Ireland received the commissioned ‘Laurels’ Magpie Art stained glass picture.

The next recipient to the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame on the night was Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s largest trailer builder which celebrates 125 years of trailer and truck body building. The German headquartered family owned company now in its fourth generation is expanding across the world with production facilities in Europe, Russia and China. The company is due to open a new factory in Turkey later this year. Schmitz Cargobull’s David McDonald, the company’s well-known Sales Executive for Ireland, was presented with the artwork. (Pictured above)

The first 100 years of Ford in Ireland was also acknowledged with Ciaran McMahon, Chairman & Managing Director, Ford Ireland accepting this honour. To mark this memorable time in automotive history, a special video, produced to chronicle the establishment of the first factory by Henry Ford & Son outside Europe in Cork, 100 years ago was shown at the event, which was attended by more than 1,000 representatives from the road transport industry.

Previous inductees to the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame includes Mark C. Pigott, PACCAR Inc. (2013) and the Ford Transit’s 50th Anniversary (2015).