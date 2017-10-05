Mercedes-Benz, Schmitz Cargobull & Ford Ireland inducted to the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame

Oct 05, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Fleet Transport magazine, in marking landmark periods in the history of the commercial vehicle industry inducts individuals or companies into the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame. At the 11th annual Fleet Transport Awards Gala Banquet on 28 September, three companies that have made a big impact on the commercial vehicle industry were honoured at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin.
The first presentation on this occasion was to Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles which has now recorded five decades in Ireland. Motor Distributors Limited (MDL), the company that represents the three-pointed-star brand in Ireland has made great progress over the years, culminating in the recent opening of MUTEC’s new Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Sales Centre on the Naas Road in Dublin. Fergus Conheady, Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles in Ireland received the commissioned ‘Laurels’ Magpie Art stained glass picture.
The next recipient to the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame on the night was Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s largest trailer builder which celebrates 125 years of trailer and truck body building. The German headquartered family owned company now in its fourth generation is expanding across the world with production facilities in Europe, Russia and China. The company is due to open a new factory in Turkey later this year. Schmitz Cargobull’s David McDonald, the company’s well-known Sales Executive for Ireland, was presented with the artwork. (Pictured above)
The first 100 years of Ford in Ireland was also acknowledged with Ciaran McMahon, Chairman & Managing Director, Ford Ireland accepting this honour. To mark this memorable time in automotive history, a special video, produced to chronicle the establishment of the first factory by Henry Ford & Son outside Europe in Cork, 100 years ago was shown at the event, which was attended by more than 1,000 representatives from the road transport industry.
Previous inductees to the Fleet Transport Hall of Fame includes Mark C. Pigott, PACCAR Inc. (2013) and the Ford Transit’s 50th Anniversary (2015).
Oct 05, 2017 0
Oct 05, 2017 0
Oct 05, 2017 0
Oct 05, 2017 0
Oct 05, 2017 0
Sep 30, 2017 0
Sep 21, 2017 0
Sep 21, 2017 0
Sep 21, 2017 0
Sep 21, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Aug 19, 2017 0First Drive: LDV Mini B minibus aims to deliver more The...
Aug 10, 2017 0Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive of the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Aug 19, 2017 0When opportunity knocks, open the door and let it in. Make...
Aug 19, 2017 0“We may not have the largest range of light...
Aug 19, 2017 0Sport is strongly linked to the all-new Pick-up from Fiat...
Aug 19, 2017 0Recently, Stuart Webster, Managing Director, Iveco UK &...
Aug 19, 2017 0Large van segment gets welcome boost with Volkswagen...
Aug 09, 2017 0China’s Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...