‘Mercedes-Benz goes on an Efficiency Drive’

It is now two years since Daimler launched it’s Group heavy-duty OM471 Diesel engine. The design team haven’t been sitting around and have revisited all aspects of the drivetrain again, generating some improvements which have in turn realised remarkable savings in fuel consumption. Although each individual saving is small, when combined can deliver a minimum saving of 6 percent.

The latest, and second generation of the new Mercedes-Benz Actros launched in 2012 features several design innovations which include reducing the power demand needed for power steering, an improved and optimised alternator that can charge at 24v or 30v as required. Other features include some small aerodynamic sculpting under the front bumper and a change to transmission shift patterns. Arguably the largest single innovation is the reduction of splash and therefore friction within the rear axle. This new axle design alone can deliver a 0.5 percent fuel saving.

While any manufacturer can claim to achieve these savings, proving it in the real world may not always be that easy. However, Mercedes-Benz engineers were assured of its findings and invited a team of independent transport journalists from different countries to test the Actros 1845 over six days on a 200-km route between Tavira and Lagos in Portugal. Across the six days the highest saving recorded was 10.6 percent – which was achieved running in Eco mode at a speed of 85 kp/h. The lowest figure of 5.9 percent was recorded on day one of the trials. Over the trial period the average saving realised was a significant figure of 8.3 percent – and the test data has all been independently checked and verified. Certainly, our test drives on the hills north of Lisbon, quickly highlighted some valuable improvements in driveline performance, Mercedes-Benz has delivered with the second generation Actros.

Mercedes-Benz also chose the same event in Portugal to introduce ‘Sideguard Assist’ and the latest version of its ‘Active Brake Assist’ system ABA 4. The systems are currently only available for order with Left Hand Drive 4×2 tractors or 6×2 rigids and drawbars, though it is expected that a version for Right Hand Drive and 6×2 tractors will follow. We do hope they follow soon, as without doubt the systems are another important step to improving road safety. Paul White