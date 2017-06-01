‘Mercedes-Benz goes on an Efficiency Drive’

Jun 01, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
It is now two years since Daimler launched it’s Group heavy-duty OM471 Diesel engine. The design team haven’t been sitting around and have revisited all aspects of the drivetrain again, generating some improvements which have in turn realised remarkable savings in fuel consumption. Although each individual saving is small, when combined can deliver a minimum saving of 6 percent.
The latest, and second generation of the new Mercedes-Benz Actros launched in 2012 features several design innovations which include reducing the power demand needed for power steering, an improved and optimised alternator that can charge at 24v or 30v as required. Other features include some small aerodynamic sculpting under the front bumper and a change to transmission shift patterns. Arguably the largest single innovation is the reduction of splash and therefore friction within the rear axle. This new axle design alone can deliver a 0.5 percent fuel saving.
While any manufacturer can claim to achieve these savings, proving it in the real world may not always be that easy. However, Mercedes-Benz engineers were assured of its findings and invited a team of independent transport journalists from different countries to test the Actros 1845 over six days on a 200-km route between Tavira and Lagos in Portugal. Across the six days the highest saving recorded was 10.6 percent – which was achieved running in Eco mode at a speed of 85 kp/h. The lowest figure of 5.9 percent was recorded on day one of the trials. Over the trial period the average saving realised was a significant figure of 8.3 percent – and the test data has all been independently checked and verified. Certainly, our test drives on the hills north of Lisbon, quickly highlighted some valuable improvements in driveline performance, Mercedes-Benz has delivered with the second generation Actros.
Mercedes-Benz also chose the same event in Portugal to introduce ‘Sideguard Assist’ and the latest version of its ‘Active Brake Assist’ system ABA 4. The systems are currently only available for order with Left Hand Drive 4×2 tractors or 6×2 rigids and drawbars, though it is expected that a version for Right Hand Drive and 6×2 tractors will follow. We do hope they follow soon, as without doubt the systems are another important step to improving road safety. Paul White
Jun 01, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
Jun 01, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
May 25, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...