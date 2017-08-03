Medicall Ambulance Services qualifies for RSA Emergency Services Driving Standard (ESDS) Programme

Aug 03, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Award winning Medicall Ambulance Services (Dublin and Galway) has become the first private ambulance service provider to undertake this Road Safety Authority (RSA) safety initiative. Commenting on the progress of the company in this area, Andrew Lyle, Operations Director said; “Patient safety has to be paramount in all ambulance operations. Medicall Ambulance moves many thousands of patients every year in all kinds of road and weather conditions. As one would expect, the road transport element of a patient transfer represents the highest risk to patient safety, whether it be an emergency or planned transport. In the light of this, the RSA’s ESDS Programme obviously had an immediate appeal to us. We were delighted to have been able to sign a Service Level Agreement with the RSA to put our crews forward for the Programme.”
“We would especially like to thank those crew-members who volunteered to undertake the Programme and congratulate them on their success. Their achievement marks Medicall out as the first private ambulance operator in the State to roll out this vitally important RSA safety initiative.”
“Over the course of the Programme, we have stayed in close contact with Frank McGill, ESDS Manager at the RSA and his team, and would like to thank them for their guidance. All our crews have expressed satisfaction with the relevance an appropriateness of the Programme and the feedback they received. Indeed, our crews have told us that they also have taken what they learned on-board in their off duty driving and this can only be good for road safety generally.”
“We would also like to extend our deepest thanks to Mark Dodd of Mark Dodd Driver & Safety Training (Sligo) and his team of instructors for their invaluable input,” concluded Andrew.
