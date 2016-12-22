Maybury’s Coaches’ adds new Volvo B8R SC5 to fleet

Dec 22, 2016 admin Breaking News, Bus & Coach 0
West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company which has been in operation for more than 30 years has added a new Volvo B8R Sc5 as part of its fleet expansion.
Martin Maybury, Owner and Director for West Cork Coach Hire Ltd trading as Maybury’s Coaches, explained: “We have gone back to Volvo for the first time in 10 years to meet the needs of our increasing fleet. We were impressed with the quality and styling of this model following a factory visit to Sweden earlier this year. We feel the size and specification of the vehicle meets the needs of our business right now. We have found the Volvo B8R SC5 to be reliable, with a strong kerb appeal and a slightly shorter than an average wheelbase, which makes it easier to navigate on Irish country roads”.
Volvo Retail Bus & Coach Sales Manager, Dave Porter, said: “We are delighted to supply Maybury’s Coaches with a new Volvo B8R coach and are sure they will enjoy the maneuverability of this 41 seat vehicle. The Volvo B8R Euro 6 chassis combined with the Sunsundegui SC5 bodywork, offers the best in fuel efficiency and versatile operation, and although it comes with a shorter chassis, it still has a surprisingly spacious interior”.
Martin Maybury added: “The local Volvo dealership, McCarthys Cork, provides excellent aftersales support, and throughout the purchasing process we dealt with Dave Porter at Volvo Bus and he was extremely supportive and knowledgeable”.
