Logistics & Shipping Report highlights fall in business confidence due to Brexit uncertainty

Mar 30, 2017
A number Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) members contributed to the CBRE/KPMG 2nd annual Irish Logistics & Supply Chain Confidence Index, which gives a comprehensive snapshot of current issues affecting the sector and evaluates confidence in current and future trading conditions.
Irish logistics and supply chain operators are less confident about business conditions than they were 12 months ago due to world events and the potential impact of Brexit, according to the findings in the survey.
In 2016, 66% of respondents said they were more confident about business decisions than in the previous 12 months. This year the figure dropped to 50%, but FTA Ireland Manager Aidan Flynn said the 16% fall was not all bad news: “There is still a lot of positivity in the sector, despite the fall in confidence which can be attributed to uncertainty around Brexit, Trump’s election and other world events.”
The report shows that 80% of businesses expect their turnover to increase during the year, with 58% expecting profitability to improve. Respondents highlighted uncertainty around Brexit as a major challenge for their businesses with customer price pressures, the need to reduce costs and employee salary expectations as their other key concerns.
“In a sector that traditionally struggles to get access to real information and data that can help organisations make vital business decisions, this report is helping to breed a culture of confidence within the industry. The report is designed to highlight the links between the distribution and supply chain and shows the areas where we need to work with other sectors in the economy. Without good distribution channels, shippers would struggle to get goods to market, and without a vibrant shipping sector transporters and distributors would struggle to survive, and the report will help both sides to identify those areas where relationships can be strengthened,” added Aidan.
