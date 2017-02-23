Leading warehousing tech firm Heavey RF opens new expanded HQ

Intelligent Warehouse Solutions provider Heavey RF celebrated its €1 million investment plan at the company’s newly expanded headquarters at Parkwest Industrial Estate, Dublin this week.

The leading Irish-owned provider of advanced technology solutions to the warehouse and logistics sector, has taken a five-year lease of an adjacent premises to its office in – a move that sees Heavey RF triple the floor size of its Dublin offices.

As part of the investement programme, Heavey RF will also expand its team by 20% with the recruitment of six new employees, bringing its workforce to 36 people across its offices in Ireland and the UK.

The expansion will allow the company to cater for the high level of business growth from new and existing clients, according to Ciarán Lavelle, Sales Director with Heavey RF, and mentioned significant new client wins such as Musgrave, United Drug and the Ardagh Group which have contributed to the company’s growth. Among its high profile existing client portfolio includes Glanbia, Bulmers, Johnston Logistics, BWG Foods and Syncreon Logistics.

“We’re delighted to be in a position of growth and while we remain ever cautious of the market and economy, we are responding to the needs of our clients who themselves are growing and investing in technology solutions,” said Ciarán.

At the event, Ronan Clinton, Heavey RF MD., shared knowledge of some of the company’s latest products such as Eye Tracking Technology, TransportForce, VocalPoint 3.3 together with a testimonial from one of its biggest clients, Primark (Penneys).