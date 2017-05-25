Lack of Brexit Minister will hurt Irish industry – FTA Ireland

May 25, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Now that Government restructuring is imminent, the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTA Ireland) is calling for the urgent appointment of a dedicated Brexit Minister to ensure Government continues to put the needs of the Irish industry at the heart of Brexit negotiations. Without a Minister operating in this dedicated role, the FTAI is concerned about the impact a lack of leadership could have on the sustained success of the nation’s trading relationship both with the UK and the EU Member States.
“While Civil Servants in key departments most impacted by Brexit have been engaging with the logistics industry to explore Brexit solutions, in the opinion of our members, the current Transport Minister Shane Ross has not shown the required leadership, interest or desire to understand the issues facing the logistics sector,” commented Aidan Flynn, General Manager of FTA Ireland.
“FTA Ireland has been disappointed at the Minister’s lack of engagement and the resignation of An Taoiseach Enda Kenny leaves the Government without a stable, forward thinking influence which is vital to ensure the best possible outcome for Ireland during the Brexit negotiations. Our membership of more than 300 businesses across the country believes that the appointment of a dedicated Brexit Minister is vital, so that Government is able to determine the best solutions for Ireland and help shape successful trading proposals to support our sector.”
FTA Ireland has published its Brexit Position Paper, which contains 3 priorities and ten recommendations that it has challenged the UK Government to address in its negotiations with the EU. The priorities are:
“No other country in the EU is as reliant on the UK as Ireland, both as a trading partner and for access to the wider UK market through the UK land-bridge. It is therefore essential that the Irish Government expands its Brexit preparations by assigning a dedicated Minister with specific responsibility for overseeing the process. If we as a country are not prepared or do not have a consensus solution for Ireland then we will be in trouble. A figurehead of the stature and repute of the outgoing Taoiseach would be the ideal candidate, and should be considered forthwith. Our members believe that this is a vital step in order to secure a positive outcome for the Brexit negotiations, and for Ireland in particular, which will protect and enhance the nation’s trading relationships with the UK and the rest of Europe,” concluded Aidan.
