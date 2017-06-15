Kuehne + Nagel first to disclose CO2 emissions on seafreight invoices 

Jun 15, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
In a new initiative Kuehne + Nagel has expanded its sustainability offering for global seafreight services. As and from last month, the total amount of CO2 emissions generated by seafreight shipments is printed on each invoice assisting shippers to identify their carbon footprint from transport operations.
With this programme Kuehne + Nagel customers are able to improve the analysis, reporting and management of CO2 emissions caused by their transport chain and thereby achieve long-term reduction of the environmental impact. For the calculation of the shipment CO2 data imprinted on its freight invoice, Kuehne + Nagel is using the data of its online Global Seafreight Carbon Calculator (GSCC), providing instant overviews of CO2, SOx and NOx emissions for FCL and LCL movements from door-to-door. The FCL port-to-port emission data is compiled by the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG), whose shipping line members represent 87% of the global container movements, based on the actual consumption of fuel by each vessel, trade-lane, nominal vessel size and distance travelled.
Otto Schacht, member of the Management Board Kuehne + Nagel International AG responsible for seafreight: “Our goal is to raise visibility and awareness of the environmental impact within the seafreight supply chain. This will improve decision making with respect to carbon emissions. Due to our global IT operating platform we are able to deliver customised reporting and digital solutions not only in our core business, but also in areas such as sustainability. In order to meet the customer’s own CO2 reduction targets, we can assist with moving the cargo, generating the lowest possible carbon footprint.”
Kuehne + Nagel is an active member of the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) and supports the Group’s goals to reduce the environmental impacts of global transportation and to drive environmentally friendly logistics. The company’s carbon calculators are in compliance with European standard EN16258, the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) calculation methodology and the EcoTransIT World method.
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 08, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 08, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...