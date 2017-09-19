There are just a few days until #ProjectEDWARD… the 2017 European Day Without A Road Death…

Tune in as we report on EDWARD activity…

Next Tuesday, TISPOL will be providing LIVE webcasts from the following locations:

Tuesday 19 September, around 0800 from a cross-border enforcement control operation at the Dutch/Belgian border near Breda

Tuesday 19 September, around 1600 from Clacket Lane Services of the M25 motorway in Surrey

Thursday 21 September, from Rome, where we will be transmitting a Project EDWARD Conference taking place at the Alcide De Gasperi International Conference Hall of the Police Academy.

Visit the official “TISPOL – European Traffic Police Network” Facebook page (facebook.com/tispolorg) during Project EDWARD week for timings and to watch. You don’t need a Facebook account to watch our broadcasts.

Thank you for your support. Good luck and please share all your pictures and stories with us.

Ruth Purdie, TISPOL

Here’s what you can still do to show your support for Project EDWARD:

Sign the pledge on the Project EDWARD website, and challenge all your friends, colleagues and family members to do the same.

Join the already significant online conversation in by ‘liking’ and retweeting our posts.

Send us a video support message. We have so far managed to put every message up on the Project EDWARDand TISPOL websites, and we will be pleased to include yours.

Post a picture of your #seatbeltselfie– and help our good friend @SgtTCS spread the road safety word.

You can still access our social media resource kit HERE– in a choice of 23 different languages. The access password is socialedwardplan.

Please gather up as many records of activity in your country on 21 September.

Help us mark the occasion as far and wide as possible. Tweet and send us pictures and videos, share some of the stories H

Thank you!

Project EDWARD goes underground…

We’re pleased to report that Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry has authorised the use of our #ProjectEDWARD social media messages on the Sofia Metro.

If you can help us identify some amazing or unusual places where #ProjectEDWARD has managed to reach, then do let us us know!