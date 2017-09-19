There are just a few days until #ProjectEDWARD… the 2017 European Day Without A Road Death…

Sep 19, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Tune in as we report on EDWARD activity…
Next Tuesday, TISPOL will be providing LIVE webcasts from the following locations:
Tuesday 19 September, around 0800 from a cross-border enforcement control operation at the Dutch/Belgian border near Breda
Tuesday 19 September, around 1600 from Clacket Lane Services of the M25 motorway in Surrey
Thursday 21 September, from Rome, where we will be transmitting a Project EDWARD Conference taking place at the Alcide De Gasperi International Conference Hall of the Police Academy.
Visit the official “TISPOL – European Traffic Police Network” Facebook page (facebook.com/tispolorg) during Project EDWARD week for timings and to watch. You don’t need a Facebook account to watch our broadcasts.
Thank you for your support. Good luck and please share all your pictures and stories with us.
Ruth Purdie, TISPOL
Here’s what you can still do to show your support for Project EDWARD:
Project EDWARD goes underground…
We’re pleased to report that Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry has authorised the use of our #ProjectEDWARD social media messages on the Sofia Metro.
If you can help us identify some amazing or unusual places where #ProjectEDWARD has managed to reach, then do let us us know!
