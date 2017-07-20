Junction 23 Lorry Park – increase in AdBlue demand leads to site upgrade 

Jul 20, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Back in October 2007, Yara’s brand of AdBlue, Air1, joined forces with Junction 23 Lorry Park and established the first ‘on the road’ AdBlue facility in the region. The initial uptake was very positive and sales grew month by month.
Ten years on, and with the Lorry Park now selling over 20,000 litres of AdBlue a month, the equipment originally installed was in need of an upgrade. The site initially had a 4000 litre combi-tank installed but now boasts a brand new 9000 litre bulk storage tank that feeds two AdBlue pumps.
Junction 23 Lorry Park is located at Junction 23 at Shepshed, adjacent to the M1. The site has 180 parking spaces for heavy goods vehicles, all in a fully fenced compound with 24/7 CCTV, and other facilities include diesel forecourt, a shop and Truck Washing bay. Air1 recognises the need to make AdBlue available on the road as well as in transport depots. This latest retail AdBlue facility upgrade at Junction 23 illustrates the latest step in this development.
For full list of all Retail sites that dispense AdBlue from Air1 at the pump, download the Air1 App (available from the iTunes App Store or Android Market to download for free) or visit www.air1.info for an online route planner tool.
