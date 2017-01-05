Joe Duffy Volkswagen – latest Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Dealer

Jan 05, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Just before Christmas, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland announced the appointment of Joe Duffy Volkswagen (formerly McAllister Volkswagen) as its latest Sales & Aftersales Commercial Vehicle Dealer. The facility will be based at Swords, County Dublin.
Joe Duffy Volkswagen, part of the Joe Duffy Group, employs 372 people in total and is one of three Joe Duffy Volkswagen businesses. Gavin Hydes, Group CEO commented, “We are delighted that we have strengthened our network in the Dublin market. We believe that this appointment will lead to increasing the brand’s presence in the North Dublin and Swords area.”
Welcoming the announcement, Alan Bateson, Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland commented, “We are delighted that the Joe Duffy Group has taken on the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Sales and Aftersales franchise in Swords, Co. Dublin. The brand in Ireland is going from strength to strength with a growth in 2016 twice that of the market growth. This partnership with one of Ireland’s largest motor groups is sure to continue this growth into 2017 and beyond.”
We are very confident in our range of vehicles which includes; the Caddy, the new Amarok, the 2016 International Van of the Year the Transporter and the 2017 International Van of the Year the Crafter. On top of this, we also have some of the best finance offers in the market including 0% finance and Ireland’s only Commercial Vehicle PCP finance solution. We are also delighted to welcome Breiffni Kennedy to the brand who has started as Commercial Vehicle Specialist in Swords“
