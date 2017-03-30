IVECO wins “NGV Global Industry Champion” Award for its dedication to developing vehicles powered by natural gas

A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power seminar next month in Dublin in that the company’s pioneering work in developing a full range of Natural Gas vehicles – from LCV to Heavy Trucks and Buses – over the past 20 years has been recognized. Iveco has won the “NGV Global Industry Champion” Award 2017 in recognition of its commitment to the natural gas sector and for its efforts in developing the compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets. The award is sponsored by NGV Global, the International Association for Natural Gas Vehicles, which represents the natural gas vehicle industry worldwide and is dedicated to promoting the use of natural gas and biomethane for transport, with a view to increasing vehicle efficiency and safety in all areas.

The official announcement was made by Diego Goldin, Executive Director of NGV Global, who said at the NGV GLOBAL 2017 Gala Dinner in Rotterdam: “Iveco’s focus on natural gas propulsion, offering methane-powered alternatives (including biomethane) on its entire commercial vehicle product range, significantly contributes to the reduction of transport-related emissions. I hope you will accept this token not just as a mark of all that has been achieved but also as a beginning of a new chapter of greater adoption, development and prosperity for natural gas technology in the future.”

The biennial award recognises initiatives and programmes implemented by companies in order to develop and improve the natural gas sector around the world. The NGV Global board selected Iveco for the award based on criteria that included the progress made in the use of natural gas as an alternative fuel and the contribution to growing the natural gas vehicle market worldwide. The jury looked at the impact of the activities of the brand at national, regional and global level. NGV Global represents the interests of more than 350 members throughout the world. Since its establishment in 1986, it has seen the number of Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) in the world grow from almost none to more than 23 million. Over the few next years, NGV Global is projecting a continued growth, towards a target of 65 million NGVs on the road globally by 2030.

The “NGV Global Industry Champion Award” was accepted by Pierre Lahutte, Iveco Brand President, who commented: “We are proud that our commitment to the development of natural gas as a fuel for sustainable transport was recognised with this award. At a time when many are looking for alternatives to Diesel and for ways of making Electric or even Hydrogen propulsion technologically and economically viable, which is not the case yet, Natural Gas simply proves to be a mature, reasonable and affordable solution – both Tank to Wheel and, more importantly, Well to Wheel with biogas. Natural Gas technology is not a dream for the future, it is a reality for today: a true, practical and immediate solution. At Iveco we have worked on the development of this sustainable fuel for over 20 years and we have today 16,000 vehicles already operating either on Natural or Bio Gas. We are proud to be able to say that we are the first manufacturer to offer a full range of natural gas models, from light vehicles to heavy vehicles and buses, and that every day we see the adoption rate grow with the acquisition of new customers. The key objective of our product strategy is to provide our customers with vehicles that enable them to be more sustainable, both for the environment and their bottom line. Our Natural Power technology is at the forefront of the industry, offering a cutting-edge solution that counters pollutant emissions whilst reducing the Total Cost of Ownership, as well as slashing noise pollution, another key factor for urban areas today the most affected by pollution. Thanks to the increasing availability of bioCNG and bioLNG fuels in Europe, haulier and public transport companies are now able to operate a CO2 neutral fleet, and contribute to energy independence and the fight against climate change.”

Indeed, since 1996 IVECO alternative powered engines have been the reference for reliability, fuel economy and low emissions. With 30% less NOx, 99% fewer particulates and half the noise levels of the latest Euro VI diesel engines, IVECO gas-powered vehicles also provide a cutting-edge solution in terms of Total Cost of Ownership.

