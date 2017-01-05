Iveco Stralis NP – Irish Green Commercial of the Year 2017

Iveco’s latest Stralis NP (Natural Power) was honoured at the recent Fleet Transport Awards in winning the Irish Green Commercial of the Year 2017 in the Natural Gas category. The presentation of the award, sponsored by ESB eCars was made during the Gala Dinner at the Citywest Hotel, attended by almost 900 delegates from the road transport industry.

Described by the expert adjudication panel as a “game changer” the Stralis NP with its 400hp Cursor 9 Natural Power and 12-speed EuroTronic automated transmission ensures that Natural Gas power is now an attractive, viable option for all road transport operators, especially new long haul journeys. “The environmental benefits of the Iveco Stralis NP are clear, in that lower carbon emissions are guaranteed along with lower noise levels, lower fuel consumption plus additional driver comfort. Then there is Iveco’s simple after-treatment system which does not require AdBlue or a particulate filter as neither SCR or EGR is used,” explained Jarlath Sweeney, Editor, Fleet Transport.

Stuart Webster, Iveco UK & Ireland, Business Director, said on receiving the prize; “We are delighted to receive this award which is true recognition resulting from many years of research and development into Natural Gas as an alternative fuel to diesel. The Stralis NP’s ultra-clean Iveco Cursor 9 Natural Power engine is 50 percent quieter than its Euro 6 diesel engine equivalent, reducing noise pollution by 3 dB, in comparison with other trucks in the same performance class. CO 2 emissions are substantially reduced by as much as 95 percent,” he added.

“Iveco’s extensive experience in the commercial vehicle Natural Power marketplace has seen the company deliver more than 15,000 gas-powered vehicles into service to date, comprising of vans, trucks and buses. With the ongoing infrastructural investment and developments by Gas Networks Ireland as regards a Natural Gas service network across the country, the timing is right to look at this alternative with Iveco Commercial Vehicles leading the way,” concluded Jarlath.