Iveco presents State of the Nation 2017

The annual ‘State of the Nation’ address from Iveco is always a welcome opportunity to reflect on the previous year, and set the scene for the year to come. The presentations detailed 2016 commercial vehicle sales figures, highlighted current trends, and in turn indicated how the economy in general is performing.
Managing Director of Iveco UK & Ireland Stuart Webster reported positive growth in the van sector for the UK LCV market. Noting that in 2015 the UK had the biggest van market ever with over 100,000 units registered between 3.5 and 6 tonnes, Stuart then pointed out that figures for the full year 2016 are not finalized, but that “demand was running at an annualised level of around 110,000 units.”
While there was a slight dip in tractor unit numbers, Stuart highlighted a shift which delivered strong growth in the light to medium duty rigid truck sector. This shift resulted in a significant 25 percent increase for the 6 to 16 tonne weight segment.
Another interesting feature of the event, is that it provides Iveco with an opportunity to outline how the Italian CV brand intends to deal with any new vehicle legislation. Noting the small exception of Euro 6 C Iveco’s Director of Alternative Fuels Martin Flach paradoxically expects the year ahead to be particularly interesting despite saying, “We all know the one thing that drives our industry is legislation – and this year there is none.”
That’s because Martin sees this lack of legislation as a breathing space to look at new opportunities, and especially alternative fuels – noting climate change is the biggest threat we have. He continued: “While diesel is portrayed (often unfairly) as the pariah of all evils when it comes to engines,” he believes “that sooner or later a tax on CO2 will come.”
At the event, held at parent company CNH’s headquarters in Basildon, Iveco made available a selection of trucks, vans, and passenger vehicles to drive. The range of options moved from the Iveco Daily Electric and Daily CNG, up to the flagship Stralis XP. In addition, there was the new award winning natural gas powered Stralis NP (Natural Power), and an interesting CNG powered version of the 2016 International Truck of the Year, the Iveco Eurocargo. Completing the line-up was a smart Iveco – built 19 seat Daily Tourys midi-bus with an 8-speed Hi-Matic transmission. A complete range of vehicles that could herald a new era of real-world alternative fuel options for operators.
Paul White
