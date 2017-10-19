IVECO opens right-hand drive order book for Eurocargo Natural Power

Compressed Natural Gas Alternative fuel version of ‘The truck the city likes’ ideally suited for urban missions

Extends IVECO’s Natural Power range to include right-hand drive models of Daily, Eurocargo & Stralis

IVECO’s latest generation Eurocargo Natural Power is now available to order in right-hand drive, giving Irish fleet owners access to a medium truck running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) – ideally suited for low emission transport applications and environmentally-minded urban operators. The award-winning Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer has more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial vehicle Natural Power market, with 22,000 gas-powered buses, trucks and vans sold.

Building on IVECO’s leadership in Natural Gas, the Eurocargo Natural Power is available as a 12-tonne and 16-tonne 4×2 rigid, with a choice of multiple wheelbases from 3,105 mm to 5,670 mm.

Both models are powered by a 6.0-litre IVECO Tector engine capable of delivering 204 hp and 750 Nm of torque, with a maximum range of up to 400 km. Compared with diesel, CNG emits 35 percent fewer NOx emissions and 95 percent lessparticulate matter – making it the most environmentally-friendly fuel available on the commercial market.

Described as ‘The truck the city likes’, the Eurocargo Natural Power is compliant with Euro 6C emission requirements and can access restricted traffic zones in city centres. It is perfect for night-time operations as the engine is up to 50 percent quieter than diesel, making it virtually silent. The CNG tanks are mounted along the sides of the chassis, to avoid any reduction in load space and to ensure maximum bodybuilder flexibility is maintained.

Martin Flach, IVECO’s Alternative Fuels Director, explains: “The case for Natural Power vehicles is now well established and we are seeing increasing numbers of operators considering natural gas as a viable alternative to diesel. Indeed, it’s the natural solution for the environment.” Commenting on the breadth of IVECO’s Natural Power range, he added: “We can now deliver Daily, Eurocargo and Stralis Natural Power models in right-hand drive, giving Irish fleets the opportunity to significantly improve the sustainability of their operations. We are proud to have the widest range of gas-powered commercial vehicles on the market, and it reinforces our position as being a true partner for sustainable transport.”

In addition to standard 12-tonne and 16-tonne models, Eurocargo Natural Power can also be specified with IVECO’s specialist ‘EL’ low-height chassis, which is specifically designed for multi-drop urban distribution. Built on the regular Eurocargo production line, the 120EL21/P sits 75mm lower than the standard model to significantly ease access to the cab and body.