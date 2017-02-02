Irish show jumper teams up with Bloomfields

Billy Twomey, one of the world’s best show jumpers, has kick-started 2017 by announcing a partnership with Bloomfields, one of Europe’s leading horsebox manufacturers.

Ranked highly in the Longines World Rankings, Billy, from Cork, is endorsing the premium Bloomfields range of horseboxes, built on the Renault Trucks’ Master chassis, rated as the best on the market. He will be using the Bloomfields’ Professional model to transport his own top horses to competitions across the UK and Europe. “I have a very high calibre of horse and expect them to travel in a safe and functional horse box with all the mod cons,” explained Billy. “I believe the Bloomfields Professional has a far superior build to any other horse box of the same size on the market, and it is very well balanced so that my horses travel well. There’s also plenty of room in the back too, making it easy to attend to the horses, and the fixings are all good and so easy to use. There are so many great things about the Bloomfields Professional horsebox but one of the most important for me is the very strong quality build; it also sits well on the road. The gear box is excellent and it’s a very smooth drive. There are many helpful features, too, including a reversing camera and the two USB ports and 12v auxiliary socket which are a bonus for phones and Sat Navs. Bloomfields’ attention to detail is first class, with an excellent finish to the paint work, and it’s no wonder the Bloomfields range is in such high demand across the UK and Europe’s other leading equestrian nations.”

The Bloomfields Professional is the ultimate horsebox for young or difficult horses, stallions, mares with foals and racehorses, designed by professionals for professionals. It allows horses to be separated by a full height, grilled partition, head divider and two full height grilled access doors, eliminating the need for a breast bar. The Professional comes fully padded with an oversized rear door and reinforced glass fibre, rubber-coated wheel arch covers.

Bloomfields’ first horsebox range was launched in 2005, designed and built by founder Dean Moody, who is himself a horse owner as well as a trained vehicle body technician.

Billy currently has a strong string of horses headed up by world class stars such as Diaghilev, Tin Tin, Ardcolum Duke backed up by some super younger horses including Pewit Nono. He also has his superstar stallions Luidam and Je T’aime Flamenco standing at stud.

Caption: Show jumper Billy Twomey (pictured second left, with Dean Moody far left, Richard Ware and Helen Moody) is endorsing the premium Bloomfields range of horseboxes built on the Renault Master chassis.