Irish show jumper teams up with Bloomfields

Feb 02, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Billy Twomey, one of the world’s best show jumpers, has kick-started 2017 by announcing a partnership with Bloomfields, one of Europe’s leading horsebox manufacturers.
Ranked highly in the Longines World Rankings, Billy, from Cork, is endorsing the premium Bloomfields range of horseboxes, built on the Renault Trucks’ Master chassis, rated as the best on the market. He will be using the Bloomfields’ Professional model to transport his own top horses to competitions across the UK and Europe. “I have a very high calibre of horse and expect them to travel in a safe and functional horse box with all the mod cons,” explained Billy. “I believe the Bloomfields Professional has a far superior build to any other horse box of the same size on the market, and it is very well balanced so that my horses travel well. There’s also plenty of room in the back too, making it easy to attend to the horses, and the fixings are all good and so easy to use. There are so many great things about the Bloomfields Professional horsebox but one of the most important for me is the very strong quality build; it also sits well on the road. The gear box is excellent and it’s a very smooth drive. There are many helpful features, too, including a reversing camera and the two USB ports and 12v auxiliary socket which are a bonus for phones and Sat Navs. Bloomfields’ attention to detail is first class, with an excellent finish to the paint work, and it’s no wonder the Bloomfields range is in such high demand across the UK and Europe’s other leading equestrian nations.”
The Bloomfields Professional is the ultimate horsebox for young or difficult horses, stallions, mares with foals and racehorses, designed by professionals for professionals. It allows horses to be separated by a full height, grilled partition, head divider and two full height grilled access doors, eliminating the need for a breast bar. The Professional comes fully padded with an oversized rear door and reinforced glass fibre, rubber-coated wheel arch covers.
Bloomfields’ first horsebox range was launched in 2005, designed and built by founder Dean Moody, who is himself a horse owner as well as a trained vehicle body technician.
Billy currently has a strong string of horses headed up by world class stars such as Diaghilev, Tin Tin, Ardcolum Duke backed up by some super younger horses including Pewit Nono. He also has his superstar stallions Luidam and Je T’aime Flamenco standing at stud.
Caption: Show jumper Billy Twomey (pictured second left, with Dean Moody far left, Richard Ware and Helen Moody) is endorsing the premium Bloomfields range of horseboxes built on the Renault Master chassis.
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 08, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...