Irish Road Safety Week 2-8 October – Road safety activities planned nationwide

The Road Safety Authority is seeking support for its national drive to save lives during Irish Road Safety Week (IRSW), which takes place from Monday 2 October to Sunday 8 October with numerous road safety activities planned nationwide.

The RSA is also reminding road-users that small changes to our behaviour on the roads can have a significant impact.

Speaking ahead of the week-long road safety week, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD said: “No one thinks when they leave their home each morning that by nightfall they may have been involved in a road collision. Yet preventable road crashes occur daily, with appalling, sometimes fatal consequences. In the coming weeks I will be bringing a Bill before the Dail that will provide an automatic disqualification for those caught drink driving. This is just one of many measures I am considering to save lives on our roads. We all need to work together to reduce road fatalities. Therefore I urge you at all times– not just during Road Safety week– never to drink and drive or use a mobile phone while driving, always wear a seat belt and don’t speed. Be a responsible road user. Not just your own life but the lives of others depend on it”.

Ms. Moyagh Murdock, CEO, Road Safety Authority, said: “Irish Road Safety Week is about reminding all road users to use the roads with greater care. There are lots of great activities happening nationwide to promote awareness of road safety during the week. I encourage everybody to find out what’s happening in your local community, get involved and play your part in saving lives and preventing serious injuries on our roads.”

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, An Garda Síochána, said: “Each and every road user has a duty of care towards themselves and others when using the roads. During Irish Road Safety Week, I urge everyone to make sure they play their part in keeping our roads safe. Get the basics right – don’t speed, wear your seatbelt every single time you get into the car, and never ever drink and drive or take drugs. If you are walking or cycling, be seen and make sure you have proper lighting on your bike. We need every road user to take personal responsibility for their behaviour not only during Irish Road Safety Week but beyond.”

Below is a list of activities taking place during IRSW:

On Monday 2 October, the RSA will host its Annual Academic Lecture in the The Corrigan Hall, Royal College of Physicians, 6 Kildare Street. The theme of this year’s lecture is 30km/h speed limits and will be attended by a wide variety of road safety stakeholders.

On Wednesday 4 October: The RSA and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) will jointly run Tyre Safety Day where free tyre checks will be on offer to motorists in participating garages. More information will be on www.ITIA.ie . A copy of ‘Your guide to Tyre Safety’ which includes information on buying second hand tyres can be downloaded here.

The RSA, Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and An Garda Síochána are hosting a series of Driving for Work Seminars on ‘Managing Driving for Work’ for employers on Wednesday 4 October in the Castletroy Park Hotel, Dublin Road, Limerick and in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Cork on Thursday 5 October. Places are limited so email drivingforwork@rsa.ie to register your place by Friday 29 September.

The RSA will be airing its winter ready radio advert throughout the week. As the winter months are approaching its time to make sure your vehicle is maintained ahead of the winter season.

National Beep Beep Day’ takes place on Friday 6 October 2016. Beep Beep Day is a chance for Pre-schoolers to get involved in road safety. Beep Beep Day packs can be ordered through the RSA Online Orders system here . There is a limited supply of stocks so orders should be placed as soon as possible.

The RSA will be launching a vehicle maintenance campaign following the development of a series of online videos presented by motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert.

Additionally, the RSA Shuttle and Rollover will be visiting a number of schools through Irish Road Safety Week. It’s in the Youth Action Project Sligo (YAPS)/Sligo Rotary Club from 2-6 October and the Taste of the Lakelands Festival in Lanesborough on Saturday 7 October.

The YAPS Road Safety programme is an annual joint initiative between YAPS, An Garda Síochána, RSA and Sligo County Council. It involves the RSA Roll-over simulator and Shuttle, NCYCS Information Stand, YAPS Project Staff and An Garda Síochána Traffic Corps. There will also be a number of free giveaways on certain RSA’s social media channels during the week.

Check it Fits, the RSA’s free child car seat checking service in partnership with Toyota, will be visiting Co. Louth (Drogheda, Ardee and Dundalk) during Irish Road Safety Week. Get your child car seat checked and drive away with peace of mind that your child is travelling safely in the car. For more details on these and other locations please visit the Check it Fits section of the RSA.

The RSA ‘StreetSmart’ brings road safety to life in a fun way for young children aged between 4 and 12. Using a ‘streetscape’ map, children wander the street scene and learn more about important road safety skills. StreetSmart will be at Kennedy Park National School in Wexford from the 2nd to the 6th October.

In October, the RSA will also be distributing its ‘Back to School’ pack to secondary students, while Seatbelt Sheriff and Hi Glo Silver will be making an appearance at primary level.

The RSA National Road Safety Education Service will be travelling the length and breadth of the the country, delivering road safety education programmes to crèches, schools, universities, workplaces and communities throughout the week.

As of Friday 29 September 2017, 117 people have been killed on Irish roads. This represents a decline of 22 deaths compared to the same date last year.