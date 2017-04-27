Irish Exporters brings Supply Chain initiative to the North-East

Dundalk, 26.04.2017 – The Irish Exporters Association (IEA), in partnership with Ulster Bank, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport, held the first of a series of four significant Supply Chain Seminars taking place around the country as part of a new supply chain collaborative initiative, the IEA Supply Chain Series 2017. The event titled “What now for the border region? Securing the interests of Irish Exporters in the North East” took place at the Crowne Plaza Dundalk, County Louth and attracted over 90 exporters and manufacturing companies from all over the region. The Seminar included an IEA Expert Advisory Panel and Industry Speakers, Panel Discussion and Breakout Sessions:

The IEA Expert Advisory Panel with keynote address from Tony Buckley, Assistant Secretary & Deputy Director General of Customs at Revenue , advised attendees of the opportunities and challenges for the border region from a Revenue perspective and preparing for Brexit. Other Industry speakers included Ulster Bank and Rhenus Logistics who provided expertise on customs, fraud prevention, logistics and the economy and exporters MACFAB Systems, Intact Software, and Easydry Limited.

Breakout sessions in the areas of ‘Regulatory and Skills Challenges’, ‘Manging Your Foreign Currency Risk’ and a ‘Multimodal Working Group’ were well attended.

Advisory Panel & Speakers:

Commenting on the success of the inaugural event, Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association said: “The North-East of the country is an extremely important export location. It has the distinct advantage of being nationally connected with rail and road networks and internationally connected with access to Dublin Port and Dublin Airport, proximity to Northern Ireland and the Midlands. With an abundance of thriving ICT, Life Sciences, Food & Drink, Manufacturers and International Business Services across the region, our supply chain initiative will provide a network for our corporate members across all sectors to interact and exchange information on challenges, industry requirements and best practice while keeping up to date with local, national and international issues affecting the export industry supply chain.”

Olaf Fitzsimmons, Head of SME Banking East, Ulster Bank, said: “The event this morning was a great opportunity for our team in the North East to hear about the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in Dundalk and the surrounding areas and how we can help them. Most business relationships cross borders and time zones and managing that supply chain is vital to their growth. Ulster Bank provides invaluable support for these businesses, whether it’s through managing foreign exchange risk, supplier payment methods or advice on expanding to capitalise on market developments. We’re delighted to continue our strong relationship with the Irish Exporters Association and to continue to provide meaningful support for businesses.”

Glenn Carr, General Manager Freight Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail added: “We are delighted to be a partner of IEA Supply Chain as we firmly believe there is continued opportunity and interest for the growth of rail freight in Ireland. We are determine to convert that interest and deliver freight train services that are price-competitive, reliable, safe, punctual and environmentally friendly. This initiative offers not just the opportunity to showcase rail freight, but also brings together the key stakeholders that can deliver freight transport solutions which will provide real benefits to the Irish economy.”

Declan Sinnott, Managing Director, Rhenus Logistics Ireland stated: “The Irish Exporters Association Supply Chain programme of events in 2017 provides a real platform to share and exchange supply chain innovations and developments across a number of industries. Rhenus Logistics is proud to sponsor the Irish Exporters Association and its partners through this programme in 2017.”

Jarlath Sweeney, Group Editor/Director, Fleet Transport said: “With Dundalk equidistant between Dublin and Belfast, the location of the IEA Supply Chain event is most interesting from a Supply Chain point-of-view, particularly in the advent of Brexit. Also, as the M1/A1 is the motorway transiting route for exports and imports on the Eastern coastline, issues relating to shipping, logistics and international haulage came into the discussion spotlight.”

Also speaking at the event on Wednesday was Cian McMahon, Sales & Marketing Executive, MACFAB Systems: “With global protectionism and Brexit looming it’s more important than ever for companies to diversify their supply chain. We are seeing a greater demand from our customers to deliver our products faster with more flexibility, which is why we operate across a lean supply chain to reduce waste and clutter and to ensure a cleaner safer environment allowing us to provide long term waste solutions at affordable prices.”

