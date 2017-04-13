Irish Exporters Association launches new Regional Supply Chain initiative

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA), in association with Ulster Bank, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and media partner Fleet Publications, has launched its new supply chain initiative, the IEA Supply Chain Series 2017, at a roundtable event at Ulster Bank HQ, George’s Quay, Dublin 2.

The initiative was launched at the first in a series of four exporter led working group meetings to be held around Ireland in 2017. Twenty exporters and manufacturing companies attended this roundtable which focused on supply chain issues including but not limited to: supply chain diversification, trade finance, integration, process and partnering. The discussion was led by Patrick Daly, IEA Supply Chain Series Chair and explored common supply chain challenges and solutions to doing business on and off the island of Ireland in an evolving geopolitical environment.

The IEA Supply Chain Series 2017 will consist of four IEA Supply Chain Large Seminars, four IEA Multimodal Working Group meetings and four IEA Exporters Working Group meetings taking place around Ireland. The IEA Supply Chain Large Seminars will each have an industry specific focus on LifeSciences, Food & Drink, ICT, Manufacturing, Energy and Engineering, and include updates to regulatory and legal changes, as well as offering best practices advice across the supply chain by experts. The IEA Exporters Working Group, chaired by Patrick Daly, is aimed at corporate exporters and provides an open forum to focus on national and regional issues including trade, finance, energy and transport while addressing sector issues. The IEA Multimodal Working Group (formerly known as IEA Rail Freight Group) will be chaired by Howard Knott and provide a platform to discuss the importance of multimodal partnering in the supply chain and associated opportunities and challenges. Maintaining Ireland’s position as a leading location to conduct supply chain and logistics activities is a key deliverable of this initiative. For a full list of IEA Supply Chain Series events scheduled for 2017 see below.

Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association commented: “The Irish Exporters Association is delighted to team up with Ulster Bank, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and media partner Fleet Publications on the IEA Supply Chain Series 2017. This initiative will provide a network for our corporate members across all sectors to interact and exchange information on challenges, industry requirements and best practice while keeping up to date with local issues affecting the export industry, supply chain, as well as industry updates affecting the local exporters. Due to the increasing complexity and challenges of the global supply chain across all sectors, the IEA understands there is requirement to offer members an open forum for addressing issues and highlighting solutions across the supply chain. The findings will feed into the development of the IEA’s public affairs activity, in particular, lobbying and policy submissions to Government, and will ensure that the IEA as an organisation is addressing themes and topics right through the supply chain which are of critical importance to and / or affecting exporting companies so that we can inform and educate all of IEA’s stakeholders.”

Jarlath Sweeney, Group Editor/Director, Fleet Transport said: “Fleet Publications through its titles Fleet Transport & Handling Network is pleased to be involved with the Irish Exporters Association Supply Chain events. Over the series, we will feature previews and reports on the topics presented, addressed and discussed in these magazines, websites and through its social media platforms. More details can be found on www.fleet.ie and www.handling-network.com.”

Eddie Cullen, Managing Director, Commercial Banking Division, Ulster Bank said: “Most business relationships cross borders and time zones, and managing that supply chain is vital to their growth. Ulster Bank provides invaluable support for these businesses, whether it’s through managing foreign exchange risk, supplier payment methods or advice on expanding to capitalise on market developments. We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with the Irish Exporters Association again in 2017. This series gives us the opportunity to further meet with business people first hand and hear about the challenges and opportunities they face and how we can help across the supply chain.”

Glenn Carr, General Manager Freight Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail commented: “We are delighted to be a partner of Supply Chain Ireland as we firmly believe there is continued opportunity and interest for the growth of rail freight in Ireland. We are determined to convert that interest and deliver freight train services that are price-competitive, reliable, safe, punctual and environmentally friendly. Supply Chain Ireland offers not just the opportunity to showcase rail freight, but also brings together the key stakeholders that can deliver freight transport solutions which will provide real benefits to the Irish economy.”

Declan Sinnott, Managing Director, Rhenus Logistics Ireland stated: “The Irish Exporters Association Supply Chain programme of events in 2017 provides a real platform to share and exchange supply chain innovations and developments across a number of industries. Rhenus Logistics is proud to sponsor the Irish Exporters Association and its partners through this programme in 2017.”

Schedule of IEA Supply Chain events for 2017: