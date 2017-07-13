Irish Exporters Association elects first female President

Jul 13, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The Irish Exporters Association (IEA), the ‘voice of Irish exporters’, has appointed its first female President since the organisation’s establishment in 1951. Nicola Byrne, founder of 11890 Directory Inquiries, Cloud90 & RiskEye, takes over the IEA Presidency from Paschal McCarthy who has served as IEA President since January 2015.
Commenting on the landmark appointment Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association said: “It is with great significance that our first female President is Nicola Byrne. Nicola’s experience in founding and developing her own businesses puts her at the forefront of exporting and entrepreneurship. An insights guru, Nicola has a wealth of international experience seizing business opportunities, overcoming barriers and developing contacts. Nicola’s dedication and support on the Council to date has been considerable and we look forward to working with her as she goes from strength to strength, shaping the organisation’s future in her Presidency.”
“On behalf of the staff and IEA Council, I would like to thank Paschal McCarthy for serving as IEA President since January 2015. Over the last 18 months Paschal has driven the IEA’s Regional Member Development Strategy and was fundamental to the establishment of the Cork and West Regional Council’s respectively. The IEA will continue to benefit from Paschal’s experience and contribution to the organisation as he remains on the IEA’s Executive Council.”
Nicola Byrne, President of the Irish Exporters Association added: “Being President during this year of Brexit is challenging. The Association will need to offer our members and the Government our fullest support and best advice – as well as opening doors and minds among our clients and colleagues across Europe. This year, of all years, the Association must defend our country’s economic life’s blood.”
