Irish Exporters Association brings Supply Chain Series West

“Securing the Interests of Irish Exporters in the West” – was the main topic of the second Irish Exporters Association (IEA) Supply Chain Series 2017, which took place at the Clayton Hotel, Galway on Tuesday last and attracted exporters and manufacturing companies from all over the West of Ireland. The Seminar included an IEA Expert Advisory Panel and Industry Speakers, Panel Discussion and Breakout Sessions:

The IEA Expert Advisory Panel with keynote address from Tony Buckley, Assistant Secretary & Deputy Director General of Customs at Revenue, advised attendees of the opportunities and challenges for the western region from a Revenue perspective and preparing for Brexit. Other Industry speakers included Simon Barry, Chief Economist Republic of Ireland and colleague John McGinley, Information Security & Cyber Manager, Ulster Bank and Declan Sinnott, Managing Director, Rhenus Logistics, which provided expertise on customs, fraud prevention, logistics and the economy and exporters. In addition, David Collins, GPAS Business Consultant, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, John O’Dea, CEO, Crospon and John Concannon, Managing Director, JFC Manufacturing, made presentations.

A lively panel discussion led by Simon McKeever, IEA’s Chief Executive took place on common supply chain challenges and solutions to doing business on and off the Island of Ireland relevant to the western region.

Breakout sessions in the areas of ‘Skills & Regulatory Update – A Focus on Brexit’, ‘Managing your Foreign Currency Risk’ and a ‘Multimodal Working Group’ were welcomed and attended.

Speaking at the event Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association commented: “The West of the Ireland is an extremely important export location. It has the distinct advantage of being internationally connected with access to airports in Knock and Shannon and ports in Foynes and Galway. With an abundance of thriving LifeSciences, ICT, Food & Drink Manufacturers and International Business Services across the region, our supply chain initiative will provide a network for our corporate members across all sectors to interact and exchange information on challenges, industry requirements and best practice while keeping up to date with local, national and international issues affecting the export industry supply chain. The IEA is currently lobbying for the development of infrastructure in the west in road connectivity and broadband and mobile phone coverage which is imperative to the development of business in the region.”

Industry speaker’s comments:

John O’Dea, CEO of Crospon: “Recent changes in US importation rules for medical devices are requiring SME Irish exporters to put new infrastructure in place, and companies need to tune in to the new realities to avoid costly delays.”

John Concannon, Managing Director, JFC Manufacturing: “We’re an international business renowned for manufacturing innovative, high-quality plastic products. Since our formation in 1987 our innovative agricultural products have assisted farmers in working more efficiently saving them time and money.”

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA) Supply Chain Series 2017 are held around the country as part of a new supply chain collaborative initiative, in partnership with Ulster Bank, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport.