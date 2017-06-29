Irish Exporters Association brings Supply Chain Seminar South

Jun 29, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
*Series runs in partnership with Ulster Bank, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport
The third in a series of four nationwide Supply Chain Seminars was held in Cork by The Irish Exporters Association (IEA), in partnership with Ulster Bank, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Rhenus Logistics and Fleet Transport. The most recent IEA Supply Chain Series 2017 event : “Securing the Interests of Irish Exporters in the South” took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork and attracted over 100 exporters and manufacturing companies from all over the south of Ireland.
The Seminar included an IEA Expert Advisory Panel and Industry Speakers, Panel Discussion and Breakout Sessions:
Advisory Panel & Speakers:
At the event Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association commented: “The South of Ireland is an extremely important export location for the country and has the distinct advantage of being internationally connected with access to Cork airport and ports in Cork and Waterford. With an abundance of indigenous Irish companies exporting together with a very strong input from the LifeSciences, ICT and Food and Drink sectors across the region, our Supply Chain initiative will provide a network for our corporate members across all sectors to interact and exchange information on challenges, industry requirements and best practice while keeping up to date with local, national and international issues affecting the export industry Supply Chain.”
While Pat Horgan, Head of SME Banking South Midlands and West, Ulster Bank, added: “The event this morning was a great opportunity for our team in the South to hear about the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in Cork and the surrounding areas and how we can help them. Most business relationships cross borders and time zones and managing that Supply Chain is vital to their growth. Ulster Bank provides invaluable support for these businesses, whether it’s through managing foreign exchange risk, supplier payment methods or advice on expanding to capitalise on market developments. We’re delighted to continue our strong relationship with the Irish Exporters Association and to continue to provide meaningful support for businesses.”
Representing the media partners, Jarlath Sweeney, Group Editor/Director, Fleet Transport said: “Outside of Dublin, Cork and the Munster region is the next biggest industrial hub and the heartland for Ireland’s top-class dairy and fresh, natural meat products. These producers need to seek new markets in light of Brexit, and also seek advice on how to achieve this and what the requirements are to have an efficient Supply Chain in place that will not in particular break the temperature control transit process in place. This where the Irish Exporters Association comes to the fore, pinpointing these matters and providing sustainable solutions. Their specific Supply Chain series of events nationwide offers exporting companies an invaluable service in these regards.”
The final IEA Supply Chain event for 2017 will be held on 7 December 2017, at the Ulster Bank HQ, George’s Quay, Dublin 2.
