Irish Courts to hear Truck Cartel claims – Europe’s first

On the 25 April 2017, the first fifty-one High Court claims brought by truck owners were entered into the Competition List of the High Court. This list fast-tracks claims where there is an allegation of anti-competitive behaviour. The Irish claims brought are the first in Europe and come at a time when there are numerous claims brought by truck owners across the Continent.
As previously reported, the claims arise following the conclusion of an investigation by the European Commission into a truck cartel between the manufacturers and which existed from 1997 to 2011.
Full details of the extent of the co-operation between competitors were disclosed in the Commission decision published on the 6 April last. A level of cooperation extended down to the exchange of truck configurators and the net prices charged by manufacturers for individual elements of trucks. The existence of the cartel became known when MAN Truck & Bus made a voluntary disclosure of its participation with other manufacturers namely, Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, Iveco, DAF Trucks, and Daimler (Mercedes-Benz).
The European Commission imposed record fines totalling €3.9 billion on the cartelists. An investigation into Scania’s alleged involvement continues and there has been no finding as against the Swedish brand as of yet. The Irish claims are the first to reach Courts in Europe and are closely being monitored by the manufacturers and lawyers representing truck owners in the European Economic area.
No decision has yet been made by the manufacturers to compensate truck owners, but the litigation currently before the Irish Courts is likely to establish a precedent that will affect all truck owners through Europe. The cases next come before the Court on the 25 July 2017, when it is likely that further and additional claims will be admitted into the Competition List, joining those already putting their case forward. All Irish claimants are being represented by O’Dwyer Solicitors, Ballyhaunis.
