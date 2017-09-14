Irish businesses need Government support to help them survive Brexit, says FTAI

The transport sector in Ireland needs Government support and assistance now more than ever to help it stay viable and ensure that businesses are given the best possible chance to survive what Brexit will throw at them.

These comments were made by the Freight Transport Association of Ireland (FTAI) on publication of its pre-Budget submission to the Minister for Finance.

Aidan Flynn, General Manager of FTAI, said: “Budget 2018 will become a defining moment in preparations for the post-Brexit world, particularly for the transport and logistics sector, which has always been under-funded and over-taxed. This budget will clearly signal the Government’s position on future-proofing the economy for the trade winds that Brexit will bring.”

FTAI’s submission highlights five key issues that it would like to see the Minister for Finance address in his October Budget: