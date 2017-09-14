 

Irish businesses need Government support to help them survive Brexit, says FTAI

Sep 14, 2017 Breaking News 0

The transport sector in Ireland needs Government support and assistance now more than ever to help it stay viable and ensure that businesses are given the best possible chance to survive what Brexit will throw at them.

These comments were made by the Freight Transport Association of Ireland (FTAI) on publication  of its pre-Budget submission to the Minister for Finance.

Aidan Flynn, General Manager of FTAI, said: “Budget 2018 will become a defining moment in preparations for the post-Brexit world, particularly for the transport and logistics sector, which has always been under-funded and over-taxed.  This budget will clearly signal the Government’s position on future-proofing the economy for the trade winds that Brexit will bring.”

FTAI’s submission highlights five key issues that it would like to see the Minister for Finance address in his October Budget:

  1. Make funding available for research projects that can map out the future requirements of the transport and logistics industry, encompassing scenario planning and mapping for a hard Brexit.
  2. Significantly more funds than in previous budgets to be made available to invest in the maintenance and upkeep of the existing road infrastructure.
  3. In 2013 a ‘toll holiday’ was trialled and proved very successful in moving HGV traffic onto tolled motorways. FTAI would like the Government to consider experimenting with a ‘toll holiday’ for HGVs at two keys points in the calendar year, Easter and Christmas, improving road safety, reducing congestion on national and regional roads, as well as reducing emissions.
  4. Appoint a Minister for Logistics – FTAI has long called for a dedicated Minister for Logistics, who can be the ‘go-to’ person on transport and logistics, and Brexit.
  5. Tax relief for transport and logistics companies that take on apprentices: We must work very hard to incentivise industry to support the apprenticeship and traineeship programme. This sector is currently facing a skills shortage and unless we attract young people to work at all levels – HGV drivers, office staff, distribution planners, warehouse operatives and logistics co-ordinators – we will be faced with severe competitive issues.
