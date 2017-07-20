Irish based truck driver allegedly drove 28 hours in Wales without taking proper breaks

A press release from the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stated that an Irish based truck driver, who had driven for 28 hours without proper breaks, putting lives at risk, was taken off the road last week by DVSA enforcement officers in Ewloe, North Wales.

The driver mentioned, of East-European origin, alleged to be employed by a North-western based transport company, had driven for two separate stretches of 16 and 28 hours in the previous 7 days, without a proper break and had falsified his records to try and cover up his law breaking.

Fleet Transport contacted the transport company’s owner in question who made the following comment:

“In relation to the recent press release about my company’s alleged association with the truck driver in Wales by the DVSA, I don’t understand it, because I don’t have any driver by that name and my trucks haven’t been in that location in weeks. Also, the company name mentioned is not our trading name.”

The DVSA statement went on to include – ‘In addition to multiple breaches of drivers’ hours regulations, the driver’s vehicle – the 44-tonne tractor-unit and trailer combination – had a number of defects, including some that still hadn’t been fixed since the last time it was pulled over. These included a fractured brake disc, a fault on the anti-lock braking system and inoperative front indicators.’

‘Because of the number of rules broken, the DVSA fined the operator £2,000, immobilised the truck until the driver took a proper rest and fixed the outstanding defects and has reported him to the DVSA’s counterpart agency in Ireland, the Road Safety Authority.’

Commenting on the serious compliance breach Martin Garlick, Vehicle Enforcement Manager, Wales, said: “DVSA’s first priority is to protect you from unsafe drivers and vehicles. There’s simply no excuse for driving tired or with a vehicle in such poor condition. We know that tired drivers can injure or kill other road users and themselves. In a large, heavy vehicle the results can be devastating.”