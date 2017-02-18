IRHA President participates at 2nd Brexit Dialogue event

The threat of extensive border controls, additional transport costs and delays at ports were issues raised by Verona Murphy, President Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) on attending the 2nd ‘all Ireland Civic Dialogue’ on Brexit at Dublin Castle, last Friday.

The Taoiseach’s opening address again underlined the importance of retaining and maintaining a competitive road transport sector. And the Forum again teased out the possibility of borders, the disruption and possibly destabilising of the peace process were dominant in the morning discussions.

The question everyone wants answered which was apparent was, what will a border entail? Ms. Murphy commented that the Republic of Ireland has two main ports landing ships from seven UK ports. “The possibility of Dublin and Rosslare ports facilitating UK Border Force (UKBF) with a juxtaposed position, such as they occupy in the port of Calais France may be an aspect that should be considered,” she said.

“Whatever Brexit brings there will be costs and that can’t be borne by its members, there will need to be financial recompense made available and serious consideration to the evolving of the current fuel rebate scheme to sustain the road haulage sector. At every Brexit Forum that took place around the country in the past three months, of which the IRHA has attended and contributed to, we have recently reviewed. We’re pleased our message is being listened to as road haulage is responsible for 95% of the goods that leave Ireland.”