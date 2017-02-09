Ireland’s first authorised Delivery by Drone from Pony Express Couriers

The first Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) approved parcel delivery in Ireland by drone generated much publicity when successfully completed by Pony Express Couriers, in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

The flight took two minutes to complete from take-off to parcel drop, with the drone (a DJI Inspire 1) taking the parcel, weighing 250 grams, from the shoreline to a boat at sea almost 200 metres away.

The parcel contained medical supplies: an emergency thermal blanket, an Epi-pen, bandages, plasters, thermometer, first aid leaflet, gloves, wipes and burn dressings. It also contained food and a drink in the form of a high-energy bar and water. The supplies were attached to the underside of the drone in a waterproof container.

Though Pony Express Couriers is not planning on offering a drone parcel delivery service in Dublin or Ireland any time soon, it is keen to be at the leading edge of all new developments in its section. “We were delighted to be involved in Ireland’s first drone parcel delivery and we’re proud that we, as an Irish company, are trialling the technology.” said Audrey Browne, Operations Manager of Pony Express.

Does this mean drones will soon be buzzing around the cities and countryside of Ireland? “The delivery of low value, urgent items such as takeaway food, especially to remote rural areas is highly likely,” said Audrey, “but important city deliveries such as the majority of our same-day express services could not be trusted to drones yet, the possibility of interception, loss or damage would be too great. When parcel delivery by drone can be proven to work safely in an urban context, then we will revaluate the situation, but for now we will continue offering parcel delivery by our traditional methods of bicycles, motorbike, vans and trucks.”