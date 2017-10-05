Introducing Collett (Ireland) Ltd

Specialist UK headquartered multi-modal logistics operator Collett & Sons has established an Irish branch with an office located in Ranelagh, Dublin. It’s new subsidiary company Collett (Ireland) Ltd. will operate with the defined focus in its four closely run divisions, dedicated to Transport, Heavy Lift, Marine and Consulting,

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our Irish branch Collett (Ireland). Collett has been operating across UK, Ireland and Europe for over 40 years, servicing our clients transport requirements with our specialist vehicles and trailers as and when required, and furthermore with our freight forwarding services, while dealing closely with our network of preferred sub-contractors,” explained Michelle Aspinall, Marketing & PR Manager at Collett & Sons.

“Due to increased volumes and planned workload that is anticipated, along with successfully winning orders for projects in the Irish market, the time is right to stretch our arms across the Irish Sea and open our own Irish Company. This demonstrates our commitment to the Irish market and to build stronger ties with our clients and suppliers. The company is registered in the Irish Republic, in order to satisfy the Irish Tax and fiscal regulations and we have recently been granted a ‘Road Transport Operator Licence’ by the Department of Transport in Ireland to operate legally within the State and avoid falling foul of the EU cabotage regulations,” she added.

“We are now operational and are busy delivering the Tullahennel and Meenwaun Wind Farm projects. In the meantime, we have had very positive feedback for future projects and look forward to building a successful business and service level for our clients.”