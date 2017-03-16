Further innovation from Volvo Trucks to meet CLOCS initiative

Mar 16, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Last Tuesday Volvo Trucks attended the Construction Logistics & Community Safety (CLOCS) progress event (14 March, 2017) at ExCel London where it had four trucks on display specified to highlight the heights and driving position of the FM and FMX construction truck range and how this compares with the Volvo FE Low Entry Cab (LEC).
(Fleet Transport was there too!)
The Volvo Trucks showcased were designed to assist operators with their response to the direct vision standard announced by The Mayor of London, which is out for consultation until the 18 April 2017. “Although the trucks on the Volvo stand have not yet been ‘star’ rated under the direct vision standard, the display allows operators to evaluate four different solutions in terms of vehicle heights and cab position,” explained John Comer, Product Manager, Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland.
Visitors to the event have the opportunity to measure up three examples from the Volvo 8×4 range. They will be able to compare a traditional FMX N3G, High B-Ride, off-road specification 8×4, against an FM N3 with rear air suspension and a low front axle offset, and an FM medium height truck with full air suspension. The lowest FM can then be compared against Volvo’s lowest height cab offer, the FE LEC.
This is the first time that the FE LEC has been displayed at the CLOCS event fitted with a construction body – a CIFA 6 cubic metre mixer. The FE LEC is fully-air suspended and is 200mm lower than the standard FE.
In another first, the fully-air suspended FM 8×4 makes its debut. The FM 8×4 ‘low’ construction vehicle can be specified with either an 11 or 13-litre engine rated from 330 to 500hp and is available with a window in the lower nearside door. The conventional design of the fully-air suspended FM 8×4 allows normal four axle rigid / tipper weight distribution. Gross vehicle weight is 32-tonnes. The front axle load is 18-tonnes and the rear bogie is 19-tonnes.
Specification of the 5,100mm wheelbase, fully-air suspended FM 8×4, has been designed for efficiency and maximum manoeuvrability when working in the urban environment. I-Shift automated gearbox and Volvo Dynamic Steering are included, as is Tandem Axle Lift, which reduces tyre and component wear when unladen. A forward-facing camera is also mounted under the sun visor.
Volvo Trucks’ John Comer also took part in a question and answer session as part of the CLOCS Seminar Programme at the event – the only truck brand to be invited to take part in the session.
This session was part of the ‘Business as Usual for CLOCS’ seminar, where a selection of organisations will pitch their plans to embed and promote CLOCS across the industry, thanks to funding made available through the programme.
