Industrial Tyre Specialists at CQMS17

Check out Industrial Tyre Specialists stand in Zone 3 – Stand 9 at the forthcoming CQMS17 exhibition in Tullamore, County Offaly on Friday 21 & Saturday 22 April.

“We will have Continental, Trelleborg and TY Cushion tyre representatives attending our large 20m x 20m stand on the Friday 21st of April. For the first time in Ireland, Continental Speciality will be exhibiting its Mining and Quarry Tyre ranges, while Trelleborg will be exhibiting its Construction and forklift tyres and TY Cushion will be showcasing their Waste and Mining application solid cushion tyres,” explained Kevin Clancy, Industrial Tyre Specialists.

Kevin extends a warm welcome to all customers, new and existing to its stand. “Looking forward to seeing you all there and doing business with you in 2017,” he added.

Industrial Tyre Specialists is a family run business that started in 1979 when company founder Jim Clancy realised that there was a strong market for solid tyres in Ireland. Renowned as the Forklift Tyre Specialists, Industrial Tyre Specialists is a major supplier of new solids and pneumatics in Ireland.

Since acquiring the Watts agency for Ireland some years ago, it has grown from strength to strength. “We have built on this over the years and now offer customers a wide variety of tyres from forklift and Skid Steer to Waste Application OTR Solids. We were awarded the Continental Network Partner of the Year 2015,” explained Kevin.