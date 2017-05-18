IFOY 2017 – Reaching New Heights in Warehousing Excellence

May 18, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The 2017 ‘International Forklift Truck of the Year’ (IFOY) was announced at a presentation evening held at the iconic BMW World building in Munich. Over 200 invited guests and dignitaries attended the award ceremony to recognise the winners achievement and celebrate their success.
The IFOY event gathers the latest innovations the materials handling industry has to offer to compete for the prestigious line-up of IFOY awards. The week-long assessments took place at the Messe Munich exhibition centre, home to the world famous Bauma Trade Show and set out to evaluate the differing qualities and functionality of each entrant against a variety of benchmarks. Technical assistance for data collection was in partnership with the Fraunfhofer Institute for Material Flow & Logistics in Dortmund, and the University of Hamburg which collated the information and provided the analysis. The analysis was presented to the IFOY jury during the event’s practical test days when each Jury member has the opportunity to assess the entrant first hand.
The IFOY jury is comprised of a panel of recognised experts and journalists drawn from the world of materials handling and transport logistics. Ireland is represented on the Jury Fleet Publication’s Fleet Transport & Handling Network.
In addition to vehicles representing the leading brand names in materials handling. IFOY also featured leaders in the fields of robotics, guidance systems and telematics. Initial testing saw eleven nominations selected to compete in the final. The eleven nominations were then divided into four categories, Warehouse Truck, Special Vehicle, AGV Shuttle, and Special of the Year. The entrants where then subjected to further in-depth testing by the IFOY jury, against the headings of Market Relevance, Customer Benefit, Degree of Novelty and Functionality.
Seven manufacturers were represented across the four categories. Crown, Jungheinrich, Kicktrike, SSI Schafer, Still, Torwegge, and Unicarriers. This year saw a number of innovations with the areas of safety and automation featuring prominently. Other aspects the IFOY highlighted was a focus on reducing downtime, energy saving and extending battery life. Clearly indicating where manufacturers believe the future lies.
“Industry 4.0 is fast becoming part and parcel of intralogistics. This is an area in which the winners have showcased innovations that not only promise but also measurably supply quantum leaps in terms of customer benefit,” said Anita Wurmser, Executive Chairperson of the IFOY jury. The winners announced were as follows:
|AGV Shuttle
|Torwegge TORsten
|Warehouse Truck
|Still iGo Neo CX 20
|Special Vehicle
|Still Tugger Train
|Special of the Year
|Jungheinrich Indoor Positioning System
The 2018 IFOY event will be held in Hannover with the winners announced during the Cemat Exhibition.
Paul White
