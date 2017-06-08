‘Hyundai Truck & Bus Mega Fair’ – Points way to Europe

Hyundai Motor demonstrated its vision for future commercial vehicle technologies at the inaugural ‘Hyundai Truck & Bus Mega Fair’ at the Kinnex, Seoul, South Korea. With a full line-up of current and upcoming commercial vehicles at the event held from 25/28 May, Hyundai Motor also reinforced its commitment to develop alternative-fuel powertrains and intelligent safety features across its entire commercial vehicle range.

At the Mega Fair, Hyundai Motor revealed its vision for pioneering eco-friendly commercial vehicle technology with a new strategic roadmap, which will include a full European market presence. A key goal is to engineer environmentally-focused buses and heavy-goods vehicles, while positioning Hyundai Motor as a leader in safety technology within the commercial vehicle field.

As it values sustainable growth and clean mobility future, Hyundai Motor aims to increase the fuel efficiency of its commercial vehicles by up to 30% by 2020 compared to 2015.

As Hyundai enhances intelligent safety technologies for commercial vehicles, the company has equipped its large trucks and buses with safety features, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Smart Cruise Control (SCC). Applications of these intelligent features will be expanded across the entire lineup of commercial vehicles in coming years. After adding connectivity features, Hyundai plans to conduct test-drives of platooning technology as early as next year under controlled circumstances.

Elec City – Hyundai Motor’s first mass-produced electric bus

Hyundai Motor has a pedigree for developing alternatively-fueled commercial vehicles, with research and development into hybrid, electric and fuel cell technology starting in 1999. This led to Hyundai Motor producing the ground-breaking Blue-City commercial vehicle in 2013 – the world’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) hybrid bus.

Since 2015, Hyundai Motor has accelerated its research and development of electric and fuel cell buses. Elec City – Hyundai Motor’s first mass-produced electric bus – showcases the brand’s technological achievements, highlighting the breadth of electric bus technology from the brand. Alongside production of the electric bus, Hyundai Motor plans to launch the third generation of its fuel cell bus in 2018, having shown the first-generation vehicle at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

On the road, Elec City boasts best-in-class driving range. With a 256kwh lithium-ion polymer battery, the bus can drive 290km (180 miles) on a single charge. Furthermore, it features a variety of safety- and human-centered facilities, such as Around View Monitoring and a Full Color Digital Cluster.

Hyundai Motor’s commercial vehicles are sold across 130 countries and the company aims to sell more than 105,000 commercial vehicles globally this year. At the Truck & Bus Mega Fair, 170 different types of Hyundai manufactured trucks, buses, coaches and vans were on display.

The July edition of Fleet Transport will feature an exclusive report from the event in Seoul.