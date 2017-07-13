High demand for new trailer locks to guard against theft and stowaways

M1 Marketing, the exclusive importer and distributor of patented protection systems for the cargo compartments of rigids and semi-trailers, both ambient and refrigerated, has reported high demand for its locking devices – particularly from operators on Cross-Channel routes.

Trailerlock protects the rear doors of trailers and LCVs to prevent intruders from breaking in, either while moving or at rest in parking areas. The lock comprises a case, anchoring bolt, security nut and a wrench, plus back-up wrench and anchors to the frame of the trailer so that the door handle cannot be opened.

Manufactured from solid steel and simple to operate, the system does not usually require additional modifications to the rear doors of semi-trailers and is quick to install. Trailerlock fits most trailers and is ideal for international operators or any trailers which are carrying high value goods or likely to be left unaccompanied.

For ambient vehicles, if there are pre-existing holes in the trailer rear frame then the lock can simply be fitted without further preparation; if not, holes can be drilled with an 8.5-9mm drill. The fastening bolt is then placed through the frame on the right side of the handle.

Next, the body of the lock is placed onto the handle, so that the fixing bolt passes through the smaller hole in the lock’s body. Using the pocket wrench, the security nut is then attached onto the fixing bolt through the larger hole.

For temperature-controlled vehicles, Fridgelock is an adjustable lock which simply and quickly fits across the locking bars and like its sister lock, uses a security nut and comes with a corresponding pocket wrench. Once in place, the doors cannot be opened.

The driver keeps the wrench in the cab and a spare wrench can also be held back at base in case the trailer is hooked to another tractor.

For the prevention of spare wheel theft, a new bespoke lock is now available. This simple device which fits over the centre of the spare wheel, also uses a single security nut and again uses a small pocket wrench.