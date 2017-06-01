HGV parking on the footpath at the Texaco Service Station on the N4 at Lucan must be stopped

Jun 01, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Constant illegal parking of trucks and buses on the footpath at the Texaco Station on the N4 at Lucan is of huge concern to local residents, schools and other motorists.
The main concerns with regard to the persistant parking of trucks and buses on the path include:
Before a serious incident occurs, the following actions have been suggested:
Viewpoints from the sectors involved commented that this issue and related matters can be dealt with through best practice, enforcement and better planning.
“Truck and bus drivers should be instructed not to park like this, and as there is much Garda activity in the area, better enforcement needs to be put in place. Regarding planning Stations in general need to have safe access to and from the facility and provide safe parking for all their customers. After all, the goods sold within the shop were delivered by truck! It shouldn’t be that hard to provide additional parking spaces for HGVs and buses.
