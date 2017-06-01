HGV parking on the footpath at the Texaco Service Station on the N4 at Lucan must be stopped

Constant illegal parking of trucks and buses on the footpath at the Texaco Station on the N4 at Lucan is of huge concern to local residents, schools and other motorists.

The main concerns with regard to the persistant parking of trucks and buses on the path include:

School children cannot use the path safely; often there is simply not enough room to pass on the inside of these commercial vehicles and going out onto the road to pass is unthinkable. There are five schools in the nearby area and numerous pre-schools and crèches.

Wheelchair users or parents with prams/buggies need more space than individuals and so have even greater difficulty passing.

Motorists/customers using the Service Station cannot exit safely onto the slip-road as their line of vision is blocked. It also affects the visibility of all traffic using this slip-road.

There are two very busy Bus Stops in the area, increasing pedestrian activity.

Many local residents walk to the facility using it as a local convenience shop.

Before a serious incident occurs, the following actions have been suggested:

A site survey needs to be done of the area to back up what we as residents are experiencing daily. Bollards need to be erected to stop vehicles parking on the path.

Although there is a parking facility to the west of the Service Station, it is clearly not being used by drivers of HGV’s etc. and should the business wish to avail of this passing trade, it needs to liaise with the relevant parties to resolve any issues with this parking space.

Truck and bus drivers must be encouraged to engage in good practice, to obey the Rules of the Road and to have consideration for the people who live in the area and have to use this path daily. While some drivers may feel they are leaving some room for pedestrians, it is very intimidating to walk so close to these large vehicles and most of the time, they don’t consider the extra width required for prams/buggies and wheelchairs. Also, it is a huge worry as to whether a driver may even notice a pedestrian at all, should they take-off as the pedestrian is passing.

Viewpoints from the sectors involved commented that this issue and related matters can be dealt with through best practice, enforcement and better planning.

“Truck and bus drivers should be instructed not to park like this, and as there is much Garda activity in the area, better enforcement needs to be put in place. Regarding planning Stations in general need to have safe access to and from the facility and provide safe parking for all their customers. After all, the goods sold within the shop were delivered by truck! It shouldn’t be that hard to provide additional parking spaces for HGVs and buses.