Handle orders digitally on the TimoCom transport platform

*TimoCom implements its new application TC Transport Order
IT service provider TimoCom has enhanced Europe’s largest transport platform with yet another application! With TC Transport Order, more than 120,000 TimoCom users handle their transport orders centrally on the platform and optimise their daily business process with digital operations.
TC Transport Order makes it possible for users to digitally carry out their operations directly within the transport platform.
Therfore, transport negotiations are closed centrally in one place and that is where freight and vehicle space have met. “The new application consists of Order handling and Quote requests. It combines helpful features for both business partners, making TC Transport Order the perfect application to cover specific requirements,” explained Daniel Crosina, TimoCom Product Manager.
Companies requiring vehicle capacity can send a transport quote request to various business partners simultaneously via TC Transport Order. This way, they receive relevant price information enabling them to compare and choose who should carry out the final transport order. The users who assign the freight have access to already created templates for recurring transport orders. The potential service providers submit their quote and increase the chance of additional business. All operations are available to consult at all times by both business partners, as they are documented centrally.
In Order handling, companies needing transportation can quickly and easily give out their transport orders digitally to their business partners. Orders can be personalised with the company logo, footer and documents and can be created by using templates for recurring transport orders.
The company that receives the order can then accept the received order, cancel it after it has been accepted or decline it. Upon agreement of both business partners, a binding contract document is attached to the transport order. All parties involved can then follow the order operations and their status centrally at all times.
TimoCom customers can test the new application for free until the end of August.
