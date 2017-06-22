Greencore invests with Intelligent Telematics to improve road safety

Irish international convenience foods provider, the Greencore Group, as part of its commitment to road safety, has selected a 3G vehicle camera solution from Intelligent Telematics. The IT1000 devices will initially be installed in 100 temperature-controlled vans within the company’s Direct to Store operation, with plans for a phased roll-out across 400 LCVs and HGVs within the delivery fleet.

The investment initiative will form an important part of Greencore’s Fit for the Future programme, launched last year and designed to further improve health and safety, sustainability and duty of care. Greencore’s Direct to Store operation handles more than 7,500 daily deliveries of chilled prepared food to convenience stores nationwide. Greencore needed a 3G camera solution that would provide added visibility of all collisions, near misses and harsh driving events, so the central transport team can better understand exactly what is occurring on the road.

Following a detailed review of the market and a successful trial, the company selected the IT1000 3G vehicle cameras to help monitor incidents, investigate influencing factors and identify areas of risk within the distribution operation.

Footage of driving incidents will be shared across a network of 17 distribution sites, which will be used by each depot management team to engage directly with drivers during debriefs and performance reviews. Greencore is in the process of setting up an in-house training operation, so moving forward the HD video and supporting data will support planned driver education initiatives and targeted coaching. Meanwhile, the company’s insurance provider will also have access to the system for accident investigations and to streamline the claims management process.

Intelligent Telematics’ IT1000 and IT2000 3G devices are the leading single-and dual-camera solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. They use the most sophisticated 3G camera technology, so that HD footage of any collision, near miss or harsh driving incident is captured and transmitted within moments of it happening. This gives road transport operators increased protection against fraudulent insurance claims, false driving allegations and disputed liability.