Gold accreditation for BOC Gases Ireland from FTA Ireland

BOC Gases Ireland has achieved the FTA Ireland (FTAI) Gold Standard Accreditation. The Linde owned company produces and delivers premium-grade food and beverage, scientific and healthcare gases in Ireland and this achievement affirms that the company manages its fleet compliance to the same standards.
Aidan Flynn, FTA Ireland’s General Manager of Business Services, said: “I would like to congratulate Niall Cotton and all the team at BOC Gases Ireland on this magnificent achievement. BOC is a founding member of the Association and has been a major influencer in the establishment and success of the accreditation programme. BOC’s commitment to this is helping raise standards of road safety, operational compliance and professionalism that must become the norm rather than the exception. When companies like BOC Gases are achieving Gold Standard Accreditation, it should encourage other commercial fleet operators to participate in programmes of accreditation. After all, BOC Gases is an own account operator and not regulated by rules governed by the Department of Transport Operator Licence regime.
“FTA Ireland’s accreditation standard is growing in stature and recognition from stakeholders such as the Road Safety Authority, Health & Safety Authority and An Garda Siochana. It is important that these stakeholders support this standard at a time when enforcement and regulatory bodies are under-resourced. FTA Ireland members are leading the way in publicly demonstrating their professionalism and commitment to having robust driving for work programmes in place.
“We are looking forward to awarding more of our members Gold and Silver accreditation in 2017. Our accreditation gives independent verification that operators are meeting minimum legal requirements in terms of driver training and management and vehicle roadworthiness. While achieving Gold, BOC has demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and compliance in the day-to-day management of drivers and vehicles. They have robust management systems in place and demonstrated an internal company culture of continuous professional development.”
Niall Cotton, Head of Deliver at BOC Gases, echoed Aidan’s sentiments. He said: “I am proud to be part of this achievement as it demonstrates BOC’s commitment to continuous improvement in safety and sustainability in our transport and distribution activities. This highly sought-after recognition was achieved only through the relentless efforts of the entire team. It also highlights BOC’s customer focus by providing an extensive and diverse range of premium products and services to meet and exceed changing market expectations.”
