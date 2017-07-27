GLS Supports Triathlon Ireland

Triathlon, the fastest growing combined sport received a significant boost as parcel service provider GLS became official logistics partner and one of the main sponsors of Triathlon Ireland (TI), with a four-year sponsorship deal to strengthen triathlon and the fast-growing community.

The sponsorship commitment was announced in Luttrellstown Golf Club, Dublin by GLS Ireland, and welcomed by Chris Kitchen, CEO of Triathlon Ireland: “Triathlon Ireland sanctions and supports dozens of major events catering for thousands of athletes and members, including the National Series, Super Series and National Championships. The support offered by GLS will be crucial in helping TI support these events for the benefit of the sport. Triathlon is unique in sport, not only providing highly competitive racing for the elite in an Olympic event, but also as a sport for all. Whether you are 25 or 75 with five-year age bands you only ever compete against people of your own age. More than that whatever your age, size or shape, triathlon is a personal challenge that is great fun and achievable.”



Andreas Rickert, Managing Director GLS Ireland, added that the widespread appeal of triathlon for a new generation of health and fitness enthusiasts, and its unique accessibility, determined the backing of the leading logistics business. “The commitment and discipline of triathletes (swimming, cycling, and running) are important elements of parcel logistics too, and we appreciate the variety and different levels and styles, from pool triathlons to relay events, which makes the sport so accessible,” he said.

GLS Ireland, headquartered in Dublin, is a leading player in Irish parcel distribution, operating from six locations and through 180 GLS Parcel Shops and offering high-quality delivery services not only to large major dispatchers, but to private individuals and companies who only send parcels occasionally.