FUCHS secures New Generation Scania approval

Lubricant manufacturer FUCHS has launched a new oil for the recently launched New Generation Scania trucks which will double the service life of the vehicle’s Euro 6 diesel engines particulate filter.

Following extensive testing, FUCHS Lubricants has added Titan Cargo Maxx SAE 5W-30 to its comprehensive automotive range, the first product to secure Scania LDF-4 approval.

Titan Cargo Maxx SAE 5W-30 is amongst those products using XTL-Technology which delivers exceptional viscosity levels, fuel-saving potential of more than four percent, optimum wear protection and maximum protection of the exhaust gas after-treatment systems.

Rosemary Mellor, FUCHS UK Automotive Product Manager, said: “The requirements of Euro 6 engines mean that, over the last few years, OEMs have been looking for new specifications. We are delighted to have met the requirements of Scania and to have produced a product which has a maximum oil drain interval of 120,000km.”

“The Scania LDF-4 approval means that the product can be used in virtually all Scania vehicles and will ensure that the vehicle’s warranty is not put at risk by using the incorrect oil.”

The Titan Cargo Maxx 5W-30 is available in 5 litre, 20 litre, 205 litre and 1000 litre or in bulk containers.