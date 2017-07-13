FTAI’s new Business Services Manager is ready for Brexit challenge

Jul 13, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Gary Green, the Freight Transport Association Ireland’s (FTAI) new Business Services Manager has stated on his new appointment that the organisation is well-equipped to guide members through Brexit and other challenges posed by the sector.
Gary has been promoted to the position after overseeing the FTAI’s Vehicle Inspection Service, where he managed a team of five engineers. He joined FTAI as an area engineer in 2008 having worked in the logistics industry, starting as an apprentice mechanic at Dublin Bus in 1991. He has also held management positions in retail and commercial fleet workshops.
Commenting on the appointment Gary said: “It is an exciting and challenging time for the transport and logistics sector and I look forward to helping our members prepare for the future. Brexit, the Irish Border issue, clean air and many other challenges are looming. The services and expertise that we have within FTA Ireland is unrivalled in the industry and I encourage all our member companies to take advantage of this when faced with daily difficulties in their transport operations. In particular, our unique accreditation schemes will ensure that our members continue to lead the way in safe, compliant and sustainable logistics operations.”
FTAI General Manager, Aidan Flynn added: “I am delighted to welcome Gary to the post of Business Services Manager at FTA Ireland. Gary brings a drive and ambition to raise the profile of the Association through membership growth and delivery of high quality training, auditing and consultancy services for our members and their employees. Everyone at FTA Ireland is looking forward to working with Gary and supporting the continued growth and success of the Association.”
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...