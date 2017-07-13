FTAI’s new Business Services Manager is ready for Brexit challenge

Gary Green, the Freight Transport Association Ireland’s (FTAI) new Business Services Manager has stated on his new appointment that the organisation is well-equipped to guide members through Brexit and other challenges posed by the sector.

Gary has been promoted to the position after overseeing the FTAI’s Vehicle Inspection Service, where he managed a team of five engineers. He joined FTAI as an area engineer in 2008 having worked in the logistics industry, starting as an apprentice mechanic at Dublin Bus in 1991. He has also held management positions in retail and commercial fleet workshops.

Commenting on the appointment Gary said: “It is an exciting and challenging time for the transport and logistics sector and I look forward to helping our members prepare for the future. Brexit, the Irish Border issue, clean air and many other challenges are looming. The services and expertise that we have within FTA Ireland is unrivalled in the industry and I encourage all our member companies to take advantage of this when faced with daily difficulties in their transport operations. In particular, our unique accreditation schemes will ensure that our members continue to lead the way in safe, compliant and sustainable logistics operations.”

FTAI General Manager, Aidan Flynn added: “I am delighted to welcome Gary to the post of Business Services Manager at FTA Ireland. Gary brings a drive and ambition to raise the profile of the Association through membership growth and delivery of high quality training, auditing and consultancy services for our members and their employees. Everyone at FTA Ireland is looking forward to working with Gary and supporting the continued growth and success of the Association.”