FTAI hosts seminar on Brexit’s future implications for Ireland UK-trade 20 November, Croke Park, Dublin 

As the whole issue of Brexit is changing constantly and with less than 18 months to go until the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, it is becoming increasingly clear that trading arrangements still need urgent attention. While negotiations in Brussels continue to make slow progress, businesses in Ireland are left to move relationships forward in order to ensure that the distribution of goods and services does not grind to a halt on “Brexit Day”.
To provide unparalleled assistance and guidance to businesses across the country, the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI), will be holding a one day information seminar at Croke Park on 20 November 2017 next, entitled: “Brexit: the future implications for Ireland/UK Trade”.
The event, supported by KPMG and Brigade Electronics, with Fleet Transport magazine as media partner, will bring together speakers from the worlds of politics, finance, logistics and broadcasting to debate the challenges surrounding Brexit. Collaboration by all links in the supply chain are important in sourcing and agreeing solutions that will lead to the desired outcome of ‘frictionless trade’ arrangements in the future that will ensure goods and services continue to flow freely across nations and borders.
“Brexit poses a unique challenge to business and industry, the scale and scope of which is only just starting to be recognised,” explained Aidan Flynn, General Manager of the FTAI. “At the heart of any solution which keeps the economy buoyant must be a robust, manageable logistics network which keeps trade moving into and out of the EU. FTAI is uniquely placed to link all areas of the supply chain with its end users, and is confident that this Brexit event will shine a light on the work which all businesses will need to implement in order to keep the nation trading efficiently once an agreement is reached.”
Key speakers at the event will include:
“FTAI has assembled a stellar line up of speakers for this event,” added Aidan, “Each with a unique insight into the challenges posed by Brexit. There is so much which can be done now, yet many areas of the supply chain and business are still operating in isolation. Linking each party in the supply chain and encouraging them to recognise the challenges which each will face is crucial if delays and shortages are not to occur. The transport and logistics sectors are already facing serious skills shortages, growing legislative and regulatory requirements and tight operating margins. Add Brexit to this mix and it is clear that conversations need to start urgently to facilitate a clear path to a successful, competitive and viable future.”
Bookings are now open for the event, For further information and to reserve a place, please email info@ftai.ie
